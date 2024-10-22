Exquisite Diwali Gifts for Stronger Bonds

Diwali, the Festival of Lights makes you get ready for the ultimate war for not just looking the best but unique too. It is meant to be enjoyed; thus, one must opt for styles that reflect the essence of the traditions and reflect your personal style. Whether gifting your friends and family or choosing for yourself, steal the show with these Diwali must-haves and do not miss the chance to become the showstopper of the evening.

Do not shy away and embrace the way you are!

Graceful Coordination with Rangriti

Being one stop destination for all your fashion-forward choices, Rangriti has a wide range of voguish ethnic, contemporary fusion wear, and Indo-Westerners to offer. A perfect option for your Diwali Pujas, their orange-printed kurta sets paired with straight pants and a matching dupatta offers an Instagram-worthy look. These sets by Rangriti are the epitome of comfort and dressy elegance.



Grace your Look with Diwali collection by Fashion Designer Kehkashan Khan

Fashion Designer Kehkashan Khan presents a stunning Diwali collection that is a vibrant celebration of tradition and modernity, offering a stunning array of festive attire perfect for the occasion. The collection an amalgamation of exquisite ghararas, embrace the timeless allure of traditional craftsmanship and classic silhouettes. Featuring a pale hue tunic kameez adorned with intricate zari and zardozi work, wide-leg silk brocade gharara pants ruched at the knee with gota, and embellished dupatta with mirrors, this ensemble is a refinement to regal taste and delectable preference.



Play with Embroidered Motifs by Zero Tolerance by Prakhar Rao

Step out in Diwali card parties by embracing the essence of the rich heritage of Indian textiles.The Kairi Handmade shirt by Zero Tolerance features an intricate design that exudes refined and sophisticated tastes. Crafted with dedication and precision, the silhouette is a classic symbol of comfort and richness.



Delight in Festive Moments with KOLLAGE’s Exclusive Gift Combos





• Shank Ganesh Small: A unique depiction of Lord Ganesha, meticulously hammered to achieve a distinctive look.



• Home Puja Thali Set: A beautifully curated set designed for your home rituals.

• Laxmi Ganesh Set: This elegant set, placed on agate stone, features a lacquered silver coating, making it a perfect addition to your mandir, living room, or office.

