Aditi Rao Hydari’s Elegant Post-Wedding Look: Simple Pink Anarkali and No Makeup

Newlywed Aditi Rao Hydari made her first public appearance after tying the knot with actor Siddharth. Stepping out at the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand with her husband, Aditi charmed onlookers with her minimalist yet graceful style. Opting for a simple pink anarkali, she ditched heavy makeup for a natural, radiant look.

A Refreshing Choice: Minimalism Over Tradition

While many brides opt for bright red or heavily embroidered outfits after their wedding, Aditi Rao Hydari went for a simpler aesthetic. Known for her understated style, she wore a pink anarkali kurta set, proving once again that less is more. Her post-wedding appearance echoed the simplicity of her wedding day, where she wore a cream Sabyasachi Maheshwari tissue lehenga with a Benarasi tissue dupatta.

The Pink Anarkali: A Statement in Subtlety

Aditi’s pink anarkali kurta set was a perfect example of refined elegance. The kurta featured a scoop neckline, full-length churidar sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and a pleated skirt that cascaded gracefully. Gold gota embroidery adorned the borders, adding a traditional touch without overwhelming the overall look. She paired the kurta with matching churidar pants, marking the return of this early 2000s style trend.

Aditi's Dupatta and Accessories

Aditi complemented her anarkali with a matching dupatta that boasted bright red borders, floral bandhani patterns, and intricate gold gota patti work. Draped casually over her shoulders, the dupatta added a subtle splash of color and design to her otherwise simple outfit. For accessories, she opted for traditional jhumkis, rings, and Kolhapuri sandals, keeping her look elegant yet minimal.

Bare-Faced Beauty: A Natural Glow

Staying true to her signature style, Aditi chose to go makeup-free for this appearance. Her centre-parted loose hair, soft pink lips, and a small bindi completed the look, enhancing her natural glow. The simplicity of her look, paired with dewy, fresh skin, created a perfect balance of traditional charm and modern minimalism.

Aditi Rao Hydari's first post-wedding look is a refreshing take on bridal fashion, embodying grace and simplicity.