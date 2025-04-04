AR Rahman’s ‘Wonderment - The Tour’ set for grand Mumbai kickoff

Music maestro AR Rahman is gearing up for the much-anticipated global premiere of Wonderment - The Tour, set to begin in Mumbai. This groundbreaking musical experience will celebrate Rahman’s three-decade journey in the film and music industry, promising audiences an unforgettable spectacle of sound and storytelling. The first concert of Wonderment - The Tour is scheduled for May 3 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Created in collaboration with Percept Live and Fair Game Entertainment, the tour aims to merge tradition with innovation. Speaking about the venture, Rahman expressed his vision, stating, “With Wonderment, our aim was to convey that every note, every rhythm tells a story.

I hope to bring together the past and future in a celebration of music. Mumbai’s energy and spirit are unmatched, and it’s a joy to bring this unique experience to the heart of the city.” The Mumbai concert will mark the beginning of a worldwide tour featuring surprise acts and performances by renowned singers who have collaborated with Rahman over the years. The global tour aims to captivate audiences across multiple cities with Rahman’s signature compositions and mesmerizing stage presence.

Meanwhile, Rahman recently made headlines after being admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to dehydration. A medical bulletin from Dr. R.K. Venkatasalam of Apollo Hospitals confirmed that he was discharged after a routine check-up and is in good health.

With an illustrious career spanning multiple languages and international collaborations, Rahman has earned prestigious accolades, including two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe. In 2010, he was honored with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

As Wonderment - The Tour prepares for its grand debut, fans eagerly await another musical masterpiece from the legendary composer.