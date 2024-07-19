Live
Just In
Are skinny jeans back in the game
Ways to style skinny jeans
Halter Neck Top with Skinny Jeans
Pair your slim jeans with a halter neck top for a sophisticated look with a splash of summer flair. To add uniqueness to your outfit, choose a halter neck shirt in a brilliant colour or a trendy pattern.air your slim jeans with a halter neck top for a sophisticated look with a splash of summer flair. To add uniqueness to your outfit, choose a halter neck shirt in a brilliant colour or a trendy pattern.
Image Courtesy – Forever 21
Crop Top and Skinny Jeans
Wear a crop top and slim pants to embrace a modern and youthful look. This combo is ideal for hot days or laid-back get-togethers, whether you like a tight-fitting crop top or an oversised one for a cozier vibe. For more flair and adaptability, use a kimono or a lightweight cardigan over the crop top. To keep your outfit easily stylish, add a crossbody purse and sneakers or sandals to the finish.
Image Courtesy – Roadster
Long Jacket and Skinny Jeans
Wearing a long coat or jacket with slim pants elevates the look. Choose a structured trench coat for a professional and streamlined appearance, or a fitted blazer for a smart office-appropriate style. Two together with a tucked-in blouse or a sweater for cooler days. Choose footwear such as ankle boots or loafers to complement the refined silhouette. This ensemble effortlessly transitions from day to night, making it a versatile choice for various occasions.
Image Courtesy – Mango
Open denim jacket with skinny jeans
The mix of skinny jeans and an open denim jacket is a classic look that oozes effortless charm. Choose a fitting denim jacket in a classic blue colour, or explore with modern distressed versions. For a more relaxed look, layer this over a simple white shirt or a graphic top. Finish with trainers or ankle boots for a relaxed yet polished appearance ideal for weekend getaways or casual Fridays.
Image Courtesy – Lee Cooper