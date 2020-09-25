Ceremonial dressing in Anju Modi’s couture collection

Designer Anju Modi's latest couture collection titled 'Sindoori' 'celebrates the beauty and complexities of a bride' and the ceremony of getting ready for the occasion. Beginning with Haldi and ending with Sindoor (vermilion), it is a tribute to the solemn occasion and marks the festivities in the run up to the nuptials.

The collection was launched on Wednesday through a fashion film, streamed online on the final day of the digital India Couture Week, by the Fashion Design Council of India. Modi says the collection is inspired by the 'unprecedented time' the world is facing today.

Speaking about it, the couturier says, "This is an unprecedented kind of time which we all are facing and enduring. It has brought a whole new perspective and my inspiration comes from here. Very intimate weddings are happening (at present). So of course, the girls are in a state of anxiety. 'How will I look, what should look the best on me?' I suggest they opt for reds, the 'Sindoori' is my inspirational colour."

Modi has taken cues from the artworks of Raja Ravi Varma and the miniature painting tradition to create a line-up that comprises anarkali, lehengas and sarees. Giving a contemporary twist to archival textiles and heritage embroideries, she crafts pieces into modern heirlooms.

The ensembles feature mashru, brocades, jamdani and pashminas, zardozi with dabka and mukaish and foil print to create the bridal ensembles. The colours of the outfits are inspired by various traditional items used in an Indian wedding-- 'haldi' (turmeric), and deep wet 'mehendi' (henna) among others. There are hues of soft, creamy ivories and muted marble tones, culminating in red and purple.