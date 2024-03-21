  • Menu
Chit chat Chai-Tea bar launched in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: India’s first Specialty Tea bar, Chit Chat Chai was launched in Road no 4, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Thursday. The Launch was attended by the whos who of the 'Page3' circuit' Socialites and other eminent guests.

Poorna Tej Valluru and Vidya played the perfect host, ensuring that everyone had good time. Guests were being offered a unique set of mixology oriented zero proof craft cocktails, kombuchas, in-house bakes and desserts.

Socialites and eminent guests like KL Narayan, Harish Chandra Prasad Yarlagadda, Shreedevi Chowdary, Swati Sanghi, Vinay, and many more have graced the occasion.



