Haasini mesmerises with Carnatic performance

Haasini Bhattiprolu, a 15-year-old Carnatic vocalist from San Diego, USA, mesmerized the audience with her debut performance in Hyderabad.

The event, attended by Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, was graced by Haasini’s grandfather, C V Subrahmanyam, her grandmother, Rajeswari Chakkilam, and her parents, Padmaja & Pavan Battiprolu, alongside other guests and music enthusiasts.

Mentored by eminent gurus like Dr C M Venkatachalam, H N Bhaskar, and R K Shriramkumar, Haasini has won several awards and actively promotes mental health awareness through her nonprofit organisation.

