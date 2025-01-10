Live
Haasini mesmerises with Carnatic performance
Haasini Bhattiprolu, a 15-year-old Carnatic vocalist from San Diego, USA, mesmerized the audience with her debut performance in Hyderabad.
The event, attended by Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, was graced by Haasini’s grandfather, C V Subrahmanyam, her grandmother, Rajeswari Chakkilam, and her parents, Padmaja & Pavan Battiprolu, alongside other guests and music enthusiasts.
Mentored by eminent gurus like Dr C M Venkatachalam, H N Bhaskar, and R K Shriramkumar, Haasini has won several awards and actively promotes mental health awareness through her nonprofit organisation.
