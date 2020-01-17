Kangana Ranaut is constantly giving us Fashion Goals by going boho
Kangana Ranaut is Constantly giving us fashion goals Channel '70s fashion by going boho! Take fashion inspiration from Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut she is quite a fashion queen as she flaunts some effortlessly chic outfits.
How stunning does kangana look in a very pahadi ensemble by indie and sustainable brand, @ilovepero . . Spotted in Delhi today for the Republic Summit for PM Modi's session. . . Hair - @hairbyhaseena Makeup - @loveleen_makeupandhair Outfit : @ilovepero Styling : @stylebyami
Like a bohemian dream. Kangana dresses up in this beautiful @ilovepero dress for #Panga promotions. . . Outfit : @ilovepero Shoes: @miumiu Sunglasses: @turakiaoptics Styling : @stylebyami @tanyamehta27 Hair : @hairbyhaseena Make up : @loveleen_makeupandhair Photo: @thebhupeshkalal
She never fails out of the box when it comes to dressing. Kangana fries a lot of different styles and somehow manages to ace most of the looks. And no one gets the boho-chic look bang on the way Kangana does. Scroll through this post and upgrade your wardrobe with maxis, flowy fabrics, flared silhouettes, and funky.