My Glam Exhibition has begun today with Grand show case of collections by Models

The highly anticipated exhibition My Glam Exhibition is set to dazzle Hyderabad on the 21st and 22nd of June 2024. This exclusive event will feature a carefully curated selection of renowned jewelers from Hyderabad, alongside a stunning array of designer wear and an exquisite collection of sarees.

Attendees of My Glam Exhibition can expect:

• Exquisite Jewelry: Handpicked jewelers showcasing unique and luxurious pieces.

• Designer Wear: Latest trends from top fashion designers.

• Exclusive Sarees: A magnificent collection of sarees, perfect for every occasion.

Renowned fashion houses such as Devi Pavitra, SPAJ, Nikki Jewellers, Infinite Sparkle, Little Loom lore, Traditional Temptation, Piyanshi Collection Kolkata, vastram are participating in the exhibition.

The exhibition begin today afternoon at 3 PM with a grand show of collections by famous models at the venue. The fashion show presented by models offering a sneak peek into the glamorous offerings of the exhibition.

Speaking during the event, Ms. Sucharitha and Manoj Patwardhan, the organisers of the event have appealed to fashion lovers to Join the exhibition being organised at Labels-Popup Space, Lane Besides City Central Mall / Lane Opp to Taj Krishna, Road No.1, Banjara Hills to experience the best of fashion and jewelry under one roof. While high lighting various labels present during the two day event, they asked people to not to miss this opportunity to indulge in luxury and style for upcoming wedding season

For more information, please contact:



https://www.instagram.com/myglamexhibition/

https://www.facebook.com/myglamexhibitio