Quarantine Stories: Meet Virat Kohli's New Hairstylist

Corona is making every individual stay at home. Be it developed countries like Italy and the USA or the developing countries like India and Iran, the whole world is fighting hard to get out of this deadly virus.

We need to learn a lot from Singapore and Vietnam countries as they ruled out Covid-19 with much ease following all the precautionary measures so carefully.

Meanwhile, tell us how are you enjoying your locked downtime??? Here we have come with a funny video of the Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his heartthrob Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli shared his haircut video through his Twitter page and made us go to ROFL…Wanna know who is his new hairstylist???

She is none other than Bollywood glamorous diva and Virat's dearest wife Anushka Sharma… Have a look at the hairstyling video!

In this video, Anushka is seen styling Virat's haircutting down the ends of his mane.



Well, this quarantine time is really making all the couples to spend with each other happily.

Well, we all need to take inspiration from this power couple and stay at home safely and maintaining self-hygiene.