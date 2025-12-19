Why denim and statement shades are becoming this season’s power duo

This season’s style mood is all about effortless confidence looks that feel relaxed yet make an instant impression. At the centre of this shift is the rising love for pairing denim with bold, statement sunglasses. It’s a combination that feels natural but never ordinary. Denim brings structure, ease and a familiar groundedness, while standout shades add sharpness, drama and that quick dose of personality. Together, they create a look that is modern, uncomplicated and instantly expressive, without relying on heavy layering or over-styling.

Amol Kadam - General Manager Design says,” For young consumers, denim isn’t just clothing it’s expression. The fit, fade and feel all say something about who you are.”

Denim’s new-age silhouettes are setting the tone for effortless everyday dressing

Denim has now progressed much beyond the standard of jeans and jacket. The new generation of silhouettes, designed in straight fits, loose relaxed bottoms, cropped jackets, wide legs and smooth vintage washes, make denim have a personality that fits any mood. These cuts provide a balance between comfort and approachability, and denim is the hero in the modern wardrobe.

Its timeless appeal keeps it relevant across seasons and trends

Denim has been able to reinvent itself even though the fashion cycles have changed without losing its iconic essence. It can easily switch between seasons, trends, and cultural moods and its durability has been proven many times over. Minimal or enhanced with layered styles, denim has been and will remain relevant because of its capacity to remain classic and adapt to change. This is what makes denim a perennial favourite in fashion

These statement frames create a head-turning contrast that can somehow feel both effortless and intentional when paired with everyday ensembles-think classic denim, oversized blazers or even athleisure.

Director of Brands at GKB Opticals Priyanka Gupta, "In a season where style speaks louder than words, statement shades take the spotlight bold shapes, dramatic lenses, and sculptural frames are turning eyewear into the ultimate fashion narrative.”

From brunch dates to high glam events, statement shades have become the go to finishing touch. Minimalist metal frames are rising as this season’s most understated luxury style statement. Sleek gold, rose tinted and silver metals in ultra-thin constructions introduce a sophisticated look and add polish to the outfits.

From office wear to everyday style, these frames strike just the right balance between elegance and practicality.

Metal frames have been since decades, but now they are back in style; they are having a full-circle moment. Sleek aesthetics, light construction, and timeless appeal are reinvented with modern materials and customizable features. Proving that great style always finds its way back.