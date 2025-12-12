Fatima Sana Shaikh shines in new photoshoot

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s latest release Gustaakh Ishq, co-starring Vijay Varma, has struggled to hold ground at the box office. Despite a fair amount of pre-release buzz, the film collapsed under the pressure of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which opened to an impressive ₹20 crore. Within the first six days, Gustaakh Ishq managed only around ₹1.60 crore, with day seven slipping below ₹10 lakh. Made on a budget of ₹42 crore, the film fell far short of expectations, marking another setback for Fatima. Earlier this year, Metro… In Dino and Aap Jaisa Koi also underperformed, making 2025 a challenging phase for the actress.

Amid these box-office hurdles, Fatima’s new photoshoot has brought a refreshing shift in conversation. She appears in a soft nude-peach saree, paired with a beautifully embellished blouse, striking a balance between elegance and understated boldness. Her minimal makeup, classic jewellery, and serene expression lend the images a graceful, confident aura — one that fans are celebrating across social media.

While Fatima currently has no officially confirmed upcoming projects, industry insiders reveal that she is exploring a set of strong scripts. After experimenting with romantic dramas and emotionally heavy roles, the actress is reportedly eyeing a thriller as her next move. For now, the photos serve as a reminder of her presence, poise, and potential — even in a year of cinematic setbacks.