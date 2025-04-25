  • Menu
Chef crafted recipes: Summer delights with a nutty twist

Chef crafted recipes: Summer delights with a nutty twist
Highlights

From refreshing raitas to creamy kulfis, chefs are turning up the summer flavour with innovative recipes using nutrient-rich pistachios. These delightful creations bring a wholesome twist to classic Indian favorites, making your summer menu both indulgent and healthy with the goodness of American pistachios

Beetroot and Roasted Pista Raita

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup American Pistachios
  • 1½ cups yogurt
  • ¼ cup blanched beetroot puree
  • ½ tsp red chilli powder
  • Salt to taste
  • ¼ tsp roasted cumin powder
  • 12-15 fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped
  • Fresh mint sprigs and leaves for garnish

Instructions

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Cooking time: 0-5 minutes

  • Dry roast the American Pistachios for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Transfer on a plate and allow to cool slightly.
  • Transfer the roasted into a food processor jar and process to a coarse powder.
  • Whisk the yogurt till smooth and lump free. Add beetroot puree and whisk till well combined.
  • Add red chilli powder, salt, and roasted cumin powder and mix well.
  • Reserve some of the powdered American Pistachios for garnish and add the rest into the yogurt mixture. Add mint leaves and lightly mix. Transfer into a serving bowl.
  • Garnish with reserved powdered American Pistachios, mint sprig and mint leaves.

-Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Mini Pistachio Kulfi Bites

Ingredients

  • 75 g California Pistachio (soaked & peeled)
  • 500 ml milk
  • 1/4 cup milk powder
  • 1/4 cup condensed milk
  • Sweetener of your choice
  • A little additional cardamom if you’d like

Garnish-

  • Dried rose petals
  • Crushed/ chopped pistachio

Instructions:

  • First, cook the milk until it reduces to a Rabri-like consistency. Add the milk powder and condensed milk, stirring well.
  • The hero of this kulfi is California Pistachio. In a blender, add soaked and peeled pistachios with a little milk and grind to a smooth paste.
  • Add this pistachio base to the cooked milk. You can also add saffron for extra flavor.
  • Mix everything well and pour the mixture into your preferred molds.
  • Garnish with pistachios and rose petals.
  • Freeze until set. Serve frozen and enjoy!

-Chef Neha Deepak Shah

Pistachio and Mango Terrine


Ingredients

For Pistachio Mousse

  • 100 g Pistachio paste
  • 100 g Whipped cream
  • 2 Egg
  • 20 g Sugar
  • 20 g Gelatine
  • For mango jelly
  • 100 ml Mango puree
  • 8 g Gelatine
  • 20 g Sugar

For Garnishing

  • 4 g each Kiwi, Plum, Mango, Pistachio
  • 20 g Chocolate

Instructions

  • Mix egg yolk with sugar on a double boiler to make sabayon, add this mix to whipped cream.
  • Add gelatine to pistachio paste and mix together.
  • Mix both the above mixture together and form pistachio mousse.
  • Heat mango puree along with sugar and set it with gelatine in rod shape to form mango jelly.
  • Put the jelly in between the mousse layer and cut slices as desired sizes then do the plating.
  • Garnished with cut fruits and chocolate as desired.

-Chef Subroto Goswami

