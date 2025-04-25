Live
Chef crafted recipes: Summer delights with a nutty twist
Highlights
From refreshing raitas to creamy kulfis, chefs are turning up the summer flavour with innovative recipes using nutrient-rich pistachios. These delightful creations bring a wholesome twist to classic Indian favorites, making your summer menu both indulgent and healthy with the goodness of American pistachios
Beetroot and Roasted Pista Raita
Ingredients
- ¾ cup American Pistachios
- 1½ cups yogurt
- ¼ cup blanched beetroot puree
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- Salt to taste
- ¼ tsp roasted cumin powder
- 12-15 fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped
- Fresh mint sprigs and leaves for garnish
Instructions
Preparation time: 15-20 minutes
Cooking time: 0-5 minutes
- Dry roast the American Pistachios for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Transfer on a plate and allow to cool slightly.
- Transfer the roasted into a food processor jar and process to a coarse powder.
- Whisk the yogurt till smooth and lump free. Add beetroot puree and whisk till well combined.
- Add red chilli powder, salt, and roasted cumin powder and mix well.
- Reserve some of the powdered American Pistachios for garnish and add the rest into the yogurt mixture. Add mint leaves and lightly mix. Transfer into a serving bowl.
- Garnish with reserved powdered American Pistachios, mint sprig and mint leaves.
-Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Mini Pistachio Kulfi Bites
Ingredients
- 75 g California Pistachio (soaked & peeled)
- 500 ml milk
- 1/4 cup milk powder
- 1/4 cup condensed milk
- Sweetener of your choice
- A little additional cardamom if you’d like
Garnish-
- Dried rose petals
- Crushed/ chopped pistachio
Instructions:
- First, cook the milk until it reduces to a Rabri-like consistency. Add the milk powder and condensed milk, stirring well.
- The hero of this kulfi is California Pistachio. In a blender, add soaked and peeled pistachios with a little milk and grind to a smooth paste.
- Add this pistachio base to the cooked milk. You can also add saffron for extra flavor.
- Mix everything well and pour the mixture into your preferred molds.
- Garnish with pistachios and rose petals.
- Freeze until set. Serve frozen and enjoy!
-Chef Neha Deepak Shah
Pistachio and Mango Terrine
Ingredients
For Pistachio Mousse
- 100 g Pistachio paste
- 100 g Whipped cream
- 2 Egg
- 20 g Sugar
- 20 g Gelatine
- For mango jelly
- 100 ml Mango puree
- 8 g Gelatine
- 20 g Sugar
For Garnishing
- 4 g each Kiwi, Plum, Mango, Pistachio
- 20 g Chocolate
Instructions
- Mix egg yolk with sugar on a double boiler to make sabayon, add this mix to whipped cream.
- Add gelatine to pistachio paste and mix together.
- Mix both the above mixture together and form pistachio mousse.
- Heat mango puree along with sugar and set it with gelatine in rod shape to form mango jelly.
- Put the jelly in between the mousse layer and cut slices as desired sizes then do the plating.
- Garnished with cut fruits and chocolate as desired.
-Chef Subroto Goswami
