Survey highlights growing focus on happiness and well-being in education

As mental health and well-being gain prominence across education landscape, a new nationwide survey by QS I-GAUGE underscores both progress made and gaps that remain in creating emotionally supportive learning environments. Conducted as part of its Institution of Happiness (IOH) initiative, the survey assessed satisfaction, emotional resilience, and well-being among students, faculty, parents, and alumni across schools, colleges, and universities.

The extensive study reached nearly 5.5 lakh respondents across 28 States and 8 Union Territories, making it one of the largest assessments of happiness and well-being in Indian education. Using structured happiness metrics, the survey captured perspectives from key stakeholders to offer a holistic view of institutional culture beyond academic outcomes.

The findings reflect an overall positive sentiment toward Indian educational institutions, alongside clear signals for improvement. “Now in its third year, the Institution of Happiness survey has expanded in depth and authenticity to truly reflect stakeholder voices. Our aim is to embed happiness and well-being as a lived culture across campuses,” said Ravin Nair, Managing Director, QS I-GAUGE, adding that the insights could help drive a national movement toward healthier, more confident learning environments.

Higher education insights

In higher education, 67% of students rated emotional and mental support on campus as excellent, pointing to the impact of counselling services, awareness programmes, and approachable staff. However, some students noted that well-being initiatives should be more consistently integrated into daily campus life rather than limited to periodic activities.

Academic stress emerged as a recurring concern, linked to workload, personal challenges, and relationship pressures. While 43% of students reported no stress or anxiety, others experienced it occasionally or frequently. Key stressors included academic workload, limited leisure time, family issues, and peer or faculty relationships, highlighting the need for better time management support and flexible academic structures.

Campus infrastructure and safety received strong ratings, with 78% of students describing facilities as good and 84% feeling safe on campus. Student voice also appeared well established, as 70% felt their opinions were consistently heard, while 80% said they could easily approach teachers or staff for support.

Among faculty members, 72% reported feeling comfortable discussing stress with management, and 84% said their academic freedom was respected. Alumni feedback showed that 83% had received internship opportunities that supported career development, though some cited uneven access across programmes.

School education findings

In schools, safety and leadership accessibility stood out strongly. About 96% of faculty felt safe on campus during late hours, and 86% found management highly accessible. While 61% said they consistently had sufficient time and resources, 55% reported occasional stress or burnout, often tied to peak academic periods.

Students reported positive recognition practices, with 61% saying their efforts were always acknowledged. However, 58% identified academic pressure as the main cause of mental stress, reinforcing the need for balanced scheduling and coordinated academic demands. Around 56% rated mental and emotional support as excellent, though respondents suggested greater counselling visibility and inclusion for socially isolated students.

Future readiness was another mixed area, with 52% of students feeling well prepared for further education or careers, while others sought stronger career guidance and real-world exposure. Parents expressed high confidence in school safety, with 93% satisfied with on-campus arrangements and 97% confident about travel safety. Communication also scored well, with over 90% of parents satisfied with updates and support from schools, highlighting strong school–home partnerships.

Overall, the survey suggests that while happiness and well-being are increasingly recognised as institutional priorities, sustained, structured efforts are needed to ensure consistency, inclusivity, and long-term impact across India’s education system.

• A majority of higher education students (67%) and school students (56%) rated mental and emotional support as excellent, reflecting improved counselling access and supportive staff engagement.

• Despite 43% of higher education students reporting low stress, workload pressure, performance expectations, and limited downtime continue to affect both school and college learners.

• Campus safety received high confidence, with 84% of higher education students and 96% of school faculty feeling secure, alongside comfort in approaching institutional leadership.

• Around 70% of higher education students felt heard and 61% of school students felt recognised, while parents expressed high satisfaction but stressed the need for inclusive and transparent feedback mechanisms.