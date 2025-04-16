Easter Made Delicious: Try These Exquisite Recipes by Top Chefs

1. Local Green Reef Job Fish Quiche by Chef Zuhoor, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi





Ingredients:

● Homemade pastry pie crust

● 180g flounder fillet (cut into long strips)

● 50g roasted peppers (chopped, well-drained)

● 4 eggs (beaten)

● 100ml heavy cream

● 100ml coconut milk

● Salt & white pepper to taste

Method:

● Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

● In a large bowl, whisk together the chopped roasted peppers, beaten eggs, heavy cream, coconut milk, salt, and white pepper until well combined.

● Pour half of the egg mixture into the prepared pie crust. Arrange the flounder strips over the mixture in a circular pattern.

● Gently spoon the remaining egg mixture over the flounder fillets, ensuring it is evenly distributed.

● Place the quiche in the preheated oven and bake for about 30 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.

● Allow the quiche to cool slightly before cutting it into wedges to serve.

2. Mas Goru Kavaabu (Tuna & Lamb Croquettes) By Chef Mohamed Niyaz, VARU by Atmosphere





Ingredients:

For the Kavaabu Mixture:

● 30g minced tuna

● 30g minced lamb

● 20g fresh roasted coconut

● 20g onions, finely chopped

● 10g garlic, minced

● 10 curry leaves

● 10g ginger, minced

● 1 egg

● 30g breadcrumbs

● To taste: salt and black pepper

● 10g fenugreek

● 10g cumin seeds

● 10g dry chili

● Oil (for frying)

Method:

1. In a dry pan, roast the cumin seeds, fenugreek, and dry chili until aromatic.

2. Grind the roasted spices into a fine powder using a mortar and pestle or a spice grinder.

3. In a bowl, combine the minced tuna, minced lamb, chopped onions, garlic, ginger, curry leaves, and roasted coconut.

4. Add the ground spice mix, black pepper, and salt. Mix well until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.

5. Add the egg and breadcrumbs, mixing until the mixture is firm enough to shape. Let the mixture rest for 10 minutes to allow the flavors to absorb.

6. Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into oval or round croquettes (about 2-3 cm long).

7. Place the shaped croquettes on a plate and chill for 10 minutes to firm up.

8. Heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Fry the croquettes in batches for about 3-4 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy.

9. Remove the croquettes and drain them on paper towels.

3. Maple & Tangerine Roast Chicken by Alok Verma – Executive Chef, THE PALMS, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO





Ingredients:

● 1 whole chicken

● 250g unsalted butter (softened)

● 20g fresh thyme

● 10ml maple syrup

● 1 cup tangerine juice

● ½ tsp mustard

● 20g garlic (minced)

● ½ tsp grated tangerine zest

● 1 tsp salt

● 1 tsp black pepper

● 1 tsp paprika (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (390°F) and line a large roasting pan with foil.

2. Rinse the chicken thoroughly and pat it dry with a paper towel

3. In a small bowl, combine the softened butter, fresh thyme leaves, minced garlic, salt, black pepper.

4. Carefully lift the skin of the chicken and rub some of the butter mixture directly under the skin. Then, rub the rest of the butter mixture all over the outside of the chicken. Tie chicken legs together and tuck wings under.

5. Place the seasoned chicken in a roasting pan and transfer it to the preheated oven, roast for 45-50 mins.

6. Mix tangerine juice, maple syrup, zest, mustard and bring it to a boil, cook for 6-8 minutes or until slightly thickened.

7. Baste the chicken with glaze every 10-15 minutes, use a spoon or baster to pour the pan juices over the chicken, keeping it moist.

8. Rest the chicken for 10-15 minutes before carving to ensure the juices are redistributed. Slice the chicken and serve it hot with your favorite sides.