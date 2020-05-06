Khemma Sticky Fried Rice By The Legendary Actor Mohan Babu

This lockdown period is slowly turning into fun time for all the celebrities… The unwanted break is making them enjoy family time and go with their hobbies!!!

We all know that film stars always have busy schedules… This makes them stay away from the family and of course, the deadly Corona at least left a positive result bygiving everyone the needed family time. Although it is deadly, we need to stay away from it by being locked down for one more month.

So, instead of cursing the Coronavirus, enjoy the family time just like the Tollywood dialogue king's family…

We Hans India have covered another interesting story and it is on Dr. Mohan Babu who turned into a chef in this quarantine time. Lakshmi Manchu who will be always active on social media has shared another awesome video a few hours back… Have a look!

• In this video, our dear dialogue king Mohan Babu garu is seen preparing the yummy 'Khemma Sticky Rice' along with his wife and dear daughter Manchu Lakshmi.



• First, he is seen chopping the spring onions and then he goes into the process. In a pan, he added the chopped onions and then chopped spring onions and its flower as well. After sauting them for a while, then goes the chopped green chillies. Next goes in the half-boiled carrot and beans…

• Thereafter Lakshmi's mother added the prepared Khemma to it and mixed well. Then finally, goes the cooked sticky rice. Then they mixed it well and added salt at the end!!!

Finally, the tasty and yummy Khemma Sticky Rice is ready to serve!!! Lakshmi made us witness a delicious mix of Thai and Indian flavours… It's so mouthwatering, isn't it???