Monsoon dishes high on taste and nutrition you can’t resist

People are delighted and relieved by the arrival of the monsoon season. The rains have brought a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. However, the rains have brought with them a host of diseases. Diseases like dengue fever, viral fever, common cold, cough, and flu are some diseases that are quite common in the monsoon season. It has become important to take care of our health in the drizzly season, after all, prevention is better than cure. People opt for various ways in which they can take care of themselves in the rainy season. Some create different versions of herbal teas and Kadhas to stay healthy and strengthen their immune system. While some rely on nutritious soups to feel comfortable in the wet season and prevent illness.

With the arrival of the monsoon, people also crave less nutritious dishes. People indulge in greasy and fried food or street food to relish the monsoon season. Instead of gorging on unhealthy snacks, one should turn their hand towards healthier options. Here are some nutritious and delicious dishes that one can easily create in their kitchen.

Certainly! Here are a few delicious monsoon dishes recipes for you:

1. Pakoras (Indian fritters):

Ingredients:

• 1 cup gram flour (besan)

• 1/4 cup rice flour

• 1 onion, thinly sliced

• 1 potato, thinly sliced

• 1/2 cup spinach leaves, chopped

• 1 green chili, finely chopped

• 1/2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

• 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

• 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

• Salt to taste

• Oil for deep frying

Instructions: a. In a bowl, mix gram flour, rice flour, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Add a little water to make a thick batter. b. Heat oil in a deep pan. Dip the sliced onions, potatoes, spinach, and green chili in the batter and deep fry until golden brown. c. Remove the pakoras from the oil and place them on a kitchen towel to absorb excess oil. d. Serve hot with mint chutney or tomato ketchup.

2. Corn Bhel (Corn salad):

Ingredients:

• 2 cups boiled sweet corn

• 1 onion, finely chopped

• 1 tomato, finely chopped

• 1 cucumber, finely chopped

• 1 green chili, finely chopped

• 1/4 cup coriander leaves, chopped

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• Chaat masala to taste

• Salt to taste

Instructions: a. In a large mixing bowl, combine boiled corn, chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, green chili, and coriander leaves. b. Add lemon juice, chaat masala, and salt. Toss well to mix all the ingredients. c. Adjust the seasoning according to your taste. d. Serve immediately as a refreshing monsoon snack.

3. Masala Chai (Spiced Tea):

Ingredients:

• 2 cups water

• 2 cups milk

• 2 teaspoons tea leaves

• 2 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)

• 2-3 cardamom pods

• 2-3 cloves

• 1 small piece of cinnamon

• 1 small piece of ginger, grated

Instructions: a. In a saucepan, add water, cardamom pods, cloves, cinnamon, and grated ginger. Bring it to a boil. b. Add tea leaves and sugar to the boiling mixture. Let it simmer for 2-3 minutes. c. Add milk to the pan and bring it to a gentle boil. d. Strain the tea into cups and serve hot with your favorite monsoon snacks.

These recipes are perfect for enjoying during the monsoon season. Enjoy your meal!