Organic Instant Coffee from Araku Aroma : Krish Food and Fun launches Arakuccino instant coffee

After tasting success with Araku Aroma brand of coffee, its makers Krish Food and Fun (India) Private Limited, has Thursday launched an instant coffee under the brand Arakuccino.

Arakuccino is a blend from the Eastern ghats, which are endowed with rich quality coffee beans. The Arabica beans required are produced by local farmers and they are roasted to get the best flavour.

Arakuccino will have Arabica and chicory in 90-10 proportion and will be in tin packs of 50 gram and 100 gram. This organic coffee will be available online on select e-commerce portals and also at the company's portal arakuaroma.com. Once the Covid pandemic ends, the instant coffee will also be made available in retail stores, said S Krishna Chaitanya, Founder and CEO, Krish Food and Fun.

"Arakuccino will appeal to coffee lovers. Only beans from Araku Valley are used for this. Arakuccino will be a crown for the Araku valley range of coffees. This is an organic produce and its journey from farm to cup is traceable. The beans are procured by Araku Aroma following a strict quality check process," he said.

The new instant coffee will be made at the company's Bengaluru manufacturing unit. The 50-gram tin will be priced Rs 90 and the 100-gram tin will be available for Rs 170.

"The effort is to give the best experience to coffee lovers. The beans are hand-picked and are roasted using traditional methods. The company has a patent in 360° traditional roasting methods. Currently, the manufacturing capacity is 30 tons per month and this will increase shortly with demand. "We use coffee beans that are grown by tribals. The cultivation is 100 percent chemical-free and organic," he added.

"Ours is the only company in India and USA which is into cafe shops promoting Araku coffee," said Chaitanya adding that it has exclusive coffees, Arakuccino and Lovelatte.

Araku Aroma cafe with a roastery was launched in Hyderabad last year.

"The future of coffee is entwined with the future of coffee farmers. We work to get farmers a fair price and make sure everyone in the community benefits from the coffee industry," Chaitanya said. The company has 20 outlets across India including in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Orissa, Haryana and Delhi and headquarters is in Hyderabad