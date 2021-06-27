It's our favourite fruit, a lush, prickly, green leafed ground fruit that is a delicious addition to just about any meal. It's sweet and tangy on its own and is practically the definition of the word 'tropical'. Want to make something tropical? Put a slice of this fruit on it. That's right, we're talking about the apple that isn't an apple, the pine that isn't a pine, the pineapple. Pineapple day is dedicated to this most tantalizing little fruit and the greatest myth of all. It doesn't grow on a tree.

Pineapple day is best celebrated by consuming this delicious fruit. You can have it in any number of ways, including freshly cut and eaten in slices. Or you can take it and use it to make an American favourite, the pineapple upside down cake, that's a rich and delicious pineapple cake which you bake with slices of pineapple laid in the bottom of a pan along with a special sugary mixture that becomes the perfect topping when baked, then you turn the cake out of the pan onto a plate and voila! A wonderful cake topped with pineapple, who could ask for more