Sips of love: Crafting the perfect valentine’s cocktail experience

Hibiscus Flower Lemonade

Ingredients:

l Hibiscus flower 2 nos

l Lemon –15ml

l Cardamom powder a Pinch

l Honey

Method:

l In a saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to a boil.

l Add the dried hibiscus flowers to the boiling water and reduce heat to simmer for about 10 minutes.

l Remove from heat and let it steep for an additional 10 minutes to enhance the flavor.

l Using a fine mesh strainer, strain the hibiscus infusion into a pitcher, discarding the flowers.

l Stir in the freshly squeezed lemon juice and honey while the hibiscus tea is still warm. Mix well until the honey is fully dissolved.

l Add a pinch of cardamom to the mixture. Stir well to combine the flavors.

l Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 1-2 hours or until completely chilled.

l Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the chilled hibiscus cooler over the ice. Garnish Garnish with fresh mint leaves for an extra touch of freshness.

— Sonalal Kumar, Bartender, Lantern Bar, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives

Pomegranate Sangria

Ingredients:

l 60ml white rum

l 60ml orange juice

l 20ml pomegranate syrup

l 10ml lime juice

l 10ml cinnamon syrup

l Slice of orange (Garnish)

Method:

l Add white rum, orange juice, pomegranate syrup, lime juice, and cinnamon syrup to a cocktail shaker.

l Fill the shaker with ice cubes.

l Shake well for 10–15 seconds until chilled.

l Strain the mixture into a chilled wine glass with ice altogether.

l Garnish with a slice of orange.

— Lasith, Bartender, Sangs Bar, OBLU SELECT Sangeli