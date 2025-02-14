Live
Sips of love: Crafting the perfect valentine’s cocktail experience
This Valentine’s Day, skip the crowded restaurants and create a magical night at home. Each sip is a toast to love and passion—elevate your celebration with chef-curated cocktail recipes designed to add sophistication and romance to your evening
Hibiscus Flower Lemonade
Ingredients:
l Hibiscus flower 2 nos
l Lemon –15ml
l Cardamom powder a Pinch
l Honey
Method:
l In a saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to a boil.
l Add the dried hibiscus flowers to the boiling water and reduce heat to simmer for about 10 minutes.
l Remove from heat and let it steep for an additional 10 minutes to enhance the flavor.
l Using a fine mesh strainer, strain the hibiscus infusion into a pitcher, discarding the flowers.
l Stir in the freshly squeezed lemon juice and honey while the hibiscus tea is still warm. Mix well until the honey is fully dissolved.
l Add a pinch of cardamom to the mixture. Stir well to combine the flavors.
l Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 1-2 hours or until completely chilled.
l Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the chilled hibiscus cooler over the ice. Garnish Garnish with fresh mint leaves for an extra touch of freshness.
— Sonalal Kumar, Bartender, Lantern Bar, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives
Pomegranate Sangria
Ingredients:
l 60ml white rum
l 60ml orange juice
l 20ml pomegranate syrup
l 10ml lime juice
l 10ml cinnamon syrup
l Slice of orange (Garnish)
Method:
l Add white rum, orange juice, pomegranate syrup, lime juice, and cinnamon syrup to a cocktail shaker.
l Fill the shaker with ice cubes.
l Shake well for 10–15 seconds until chilled.
l Strain the mixture into a chilled wine glass with ice altogether.
l Garnish with a slice of orange.
— Lasith, Bartender, Sangs Bar, OBLU SELECT Sangeli