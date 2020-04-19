Watch Out How Sayyesha Pampers Her Husband With Yummy Cup Cakes…

Coronavirus… This novel disease has made everyone to sit at home. This unwanted break has made all the celebrities also to get the needed free time.

Most of them are happily spending time with their family and are enjoying with them to the core… This lock down period is building the family bond among them and is lessening the pain of being away from home due to busy schedules.

Kollywood actor Arya and his wife Sayyeshaa fall into the same category. These actors always stay busy with their schedules. But in this lock down period they are spending quality time with each other.

Being the best cook Sayyeshaa, she is now preparing yummy dishes and surprising her family with those wowsome cook-ups.

We Hans India have collated Sayyeshaa's posts for all our readers… Have a look!

Sayyeshaa is the best baker… This girl is known for her amazing cakes. In this post, Sayyeshaa has made yummy Cheese cake. Wow it is so mouthwatering, isn't it???

And here comes the Caramel Custard… Wow!!! This is so delectable and making us search for the recipe!

Here come the chocolate Cup Cakes… The yummy fruit garnish makes us go awestruck!

Who doesn't love eclairs??? Sayyeshaa has made it in her first attempt and proved her prowess in baking!!!

This one is the ultimate one!!! It became a cheat day for Arya as his lovely wife has made tasty Biryani!!!

Next is the yummy dish for lunch… Penne and Chicken looks delicious and makes us fall short of words in applauding her expert cooking skills.

This Mango Cheese Cake is just amazing!!! Sayyeshaaa also posted her pic during the baking time! We definitely want to have a bite!

Finally, we end this cooking tale with the Sugar and Spice Cup Cakes… Sayyeshaa has made these small yummy cakes for her dear husband Arya!!!



Sayyeshaa we definitely fall for her yummy and delectable dishes!!! Arya is very lucky to have such a cooking specialist at home…