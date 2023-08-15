Former NSG Commando Lucky Bisht biopic becomes best seller in 3 weeks

"Many used to say that in India people do not read books and books do not sell here that much, but this humongous response prooved it wrong": Lucky Bisht on R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima

Simon & Schuster, one of the world's leading publishing houses, which released a gripping biopic titled "R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima" on July 4th has become the best seller biopic in just 3 weeks with 10,000 copies being sold. The book delves into the extraordinary life and career of Lucky Bisht, a former NSG Commando and Spy, who served as the Personal Security Officer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lucky Bisht, who received the prestigious award of India's Best NSG Commando in 2009, has captivated readers from all walks of life through his exceptional story. From his time as the security officer of Narendra Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat to his selection as the best commando of the National Security Guard, Bisht's journey is nothing short of remarkable.

On being grateful for the same Lucky shared, "To be honest, I never expected that this book would become a bestseller book within 3 weeks, but you have understood me and my story so much. Many used to say that in India people do not read books and books do not sell here that much, but this humongous response prooved it wrong. A good story creates more readers, you have written a good story, people definitely want to read it."

He also further reveals that a film on his life is on the cards based on this book. He mentions, "Very soon a big film is going to come on this book, a production house has bought the film rights of this book."

For the unversed, in 2022, Lucky Bisht sat down for an exclusive interview with India's renowned crime writer and author, Hussain Zaidi. The conversation explored Bisht's life, career, and exploits across the globe as an agent for RAW (Research and Analysis Wing). Lucky Bisht's role in the security detail during United States President Barack Obama's visit to India in 2010 showcased his dedication and expertise in the field. His work spans various government security agencies such as the Indian Army, Research and Analysis Wing, Special Forces, Assam Rifles, and leadership roles in missions conducted in different countries.

"R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima" is written by S Hussain Zaidi, India's most prolific crime writer and a former investigative journalist. With this biopic, Zaidi meticulously unveils the riveting life of Lucky Bisht, offering readers a unique and gripping narrative that promises to leave them in awe. It is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Lucky Bisht and the sacrifices he made throughout his illustrious career. This biopic promises to be an enthralling read, shedding light on the hidden world of intelligence and the unsung heroes who safeguard our nations.