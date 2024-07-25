Future Advancements in IVF: Embracing New Horizons

In vitro fertilization (IVF) has become a beacon of hope for many aspiring parents, offering solutions to various fertility challenges. Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, discusses the future advancements in IVF that are poised to revolutionize fertility treatments. Technological innovations, such as minimally invasive procedures, personalized treatment plans, and AI-assisted embryo selection, are significantly enhancing success rates. Additionally, cryopreservation techniques are empowering individuals to store eggs and sperm for extended periods, ensuring high-quality preservation. Consulting an expert can provide invaluable guidance on these cutting-edge advancements for improved pregnancy outcomes.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a godsend to those who eagerly wish to become parents. It successfully dodges the fertility obstacles which disrupt the couple from conceiving naturally. Various factors heavily impact fertility both in men and women. Fertility problems in men include low sperm count (oligospermia), absent sperm (azoospermia), infections, erectile dysfunctions, hormonal imbalance, poor sperm motility, varicocele (enlargement of the scrotum), testicular tumours, obstruction of sperm ducts, and genetic disorder. Similarly, fertility problems in women are ovulation disorder, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), blockage in the fallopian tube, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), problems in the structure of the uterus, hyperprolactinemia (high prolactin levels) and thyroid problems. Also, one’s lifestyle habits play an important role in hampering their reproductive and fertility health. If you have certain habits like drinking excessively, smoking cigarettes, eating processed, packaged, and junk food, drinking caffeinated drinks every day, being overweight or underweight, and taking certain medications.

What happens in the IVF procedure?

IVF is a series of procedures that involve various steps for a successful pregnancy. Initially, women are prescribed certain medications to significantly stimulate the ovaries to encourage the production of multiple eggs. Followed by a minor surgical procedure to collect eggs from the ovaries. The male partner or donor is asked to provide a sperm sample to start the further procedures. Later, eggs and sperm are combined in a laboratory dish to boost fertilization. Once the eggs (embryos) are fertilized they are monitored by the experts for several days until they fully develop. This step is also called embryo culture. These embryos are further transferred into a woman’s uterus with the help of an abdominal ultrasound which is quite painless and takes only a couple of minutes to complete.

Advancement in IVF procedures

Over the years technological advancement in IVF treatment has potentially increased and improved the success rates giving hope to various couples.

• New methods like minimally invasive procedures are introduced where the overall procedure is less painful for the women making the experience more comfortable.

• Experts can now curate a tailored treatment plan according to fertility issues and genetic profiles to significantly improve positive outcomes. In various IVF clinics, AI (artificial intelligence) is being used to select the best and healthy embryos for implantation to increase the chances of experiencing parenthood.

• Cryopreservation is a type of technique that promotes better freezing techniques to store the eggs and sperm for a longer duration without compromising on their quality. Egg freezing is a suitable option for women who have career aspirations, and education, are unmarried, or are undergoing cancer treatment. It will be imperative for you to visit a fertility consultant and clear all your doubts regarding egg freezing.