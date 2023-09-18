Live
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Telangana Recipes for a Delicious Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration
Telangana, a state in southern India, has its own unique culinary traditions and recipes for preparing special dishes during festivals and celebrations, including those dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Here are some Telangana-style recipes that you can consider preparing as offerings for Ganesha or for special occasions:
1. Kudumulu: Kudumulu are steamed rice dumplings, often prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi. They can be sweet or savory. Here's a recipe for sweet kudumulu:
Ingredients:
• Rice flour
• Grated coconut
• Jaggery
• Cardamom powder
• Ghee
• Water
Method:
• Make a dough from rice flour and water, similar to modak dough.
• Prepare a sweet filling by mixing grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom powder.
• Take small portions of the rice dough, flatten them, add a spoonful of the sweet filling, and shape them into dumplings.
• Steam the dumplings until they are cooked.
2. Kobbari Burfi: This is a delicious coconut fudge often prepared as a sweet offering during festivals.
Ingredients:
• Fresh grated coconut
• Sugar
• Ghee
• Cardamom powder
Method:
• Heat ghee in a pan, add grated coconut, and sauté until it turns light brown.
• Add sugar and continue to cook until it thickens.
• Add cardamom powder and mix well.
• Transfer the mixture to a greased plate, flatten it, and allow it to cool.
• Cut into pieces and serve as burfi.
3. Pulihora (Tamarind Rice): Pulihora is a tangy rice dish often prepared as prasadam (offering) during religious festivals.
Ingredients:
• Cooked rice
• Tamarind pulp
• Mustard seeds
• Chana dal (split chickpeas)
• Peanuts
• Curry leaves
• Red chili powder
• Turmeric powder
• Jaggery
• Salt
• Oil
Method:
• Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, chana dal, and peanuts. Sauté until they turn golden.
• Add curry leaves, tamarind pulp, red chili powder, turmeric powder, jaggery, and salt. Cook until the mixture thickens.
• Mix this tamarind mixture with cooked rice and stir well.
4. Bellam Paramannam (Rice Pudding): This is a sweet rice pudding made with jaggery, rice, and milk, often prepared as an offering during festivals.
Ingredients:
• Rice
• Jaggery
• Milk
• Ghee
• Cardamom powder
• Cashews and raisins (for garnish)
Method:
• Cook rice and milk together until the rice becomes soft and the mixture thickens.
• Add jaggery, cardamom powder, and ghee. Cook until the jaggery melts and the mixture thickens further.
• Garnish with cashews and raisins.
These are just a few examples of Telangana-style recipes that can be prepared as offerings to Lord Ganesha or enjoyed during special occasions in Telangana.