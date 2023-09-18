Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Telangana Recipes for a Delicious Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Telangana, a state in southern India, has its own unique culinary traditions and recipes for preparing special dishes during festivals and celebrations, including those dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Here are some Telangana-style recipes that you can consider preparing as offerings for Ganesha or for special occasions:

1. Kudumulu: Kudumulu are steamed rice dumplings, often prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi. They can be sweet or savory. Here's a recipe for sweet kudumulu:

Ingredients:

• Rice flour

• Grated coconut

• Jaggery

• Cardamom powder

• Ghee

• Water

Method:

• Make a dough from rice flour and water, similar to modak dough.

• Prepare a sweet filling by mixing grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom powder.

• Take small portions of the rice dough, flatten them, add a spoonful of the sweet filling, and shape them into dumplings.

• Steam the dumplings until they are cooked.

2. Kobbari Burfi: This is a delicious coconut fudge often prepared as a sweet offering during festivals.

Ingredients:

• Fresh grated coconut

• Sugar

• Ghee

• Cardamom powder

Method:

• Heat ghee in a pan, add grated coconut, and sauté until it turns light brown.

• Add sugar and continue to cook until it thickens.

• Add cardamom powder and mix well.

• Transfer the mixture to a greased plate, flatten it, and allow it to cool.

• Cut into pieces and serve as burfi.

3. Pulihora (Tamarind Rice): Pulihora is a tangy rice dish often prepared as prasadam (offering) during religious festivals.

Ingredients:

• Cooked rice

• Tamarind pulp

• Mustard seeds

• Chana dal (split chickpeas)

• Peanuts

• Curry leaves

• Red chili powder

• Turmeric powder

• Jaggery

• Salt

• Oil

Method:

• Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, chana dal, and peanuts. Sauté until they turn golden.

• Add curry leaves, tamarind pulp, red chili powder, turmeric powder, jaggery, and salt. Cook until the mixture thickens.

• Mix this tamarind mixture with cooked rice and stir well.

4. Bellam Paramannam (Rice Pudding): This is a sweet rice pudding made with jaggery, rice, and milk, often prepared as an offering during festivals.

Ingredients:

• Rice

• Jaggery

• Milk

• Ghee

• Cardamom powder

• Cashews and raisins (for garnish)

Method:

• Cook rice and milk together until the rice becomes soft and the mixture thickens.

• Add jaggery, cardamom powder, and ghee. Cook until the jaggery melts and the mixture thickens further.

• Garnish with cashews and raisins.

These are just a few examples of Telangana-style recipes that can be prepared as offerings to Lord Ganesha or enjoyed during special occasions in Telangana.