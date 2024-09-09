Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why Visarjan is Performed on Different Days?

Ganesh Chaturthi, starting on September 7, 2024, is celebrated with great fervour as devotees install Lord Ganesha idols in homes and public spaces. This festival, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha. Throughout the celebration, devotees offer prayers, perform pujas, and engage in various festivities.

However, the timing for Ganesh Visarjan, the immersion of the idol, differs for each family or community. Some opt for same-day immersion, while others choose to immerse the idol after one and a half days, three days, five days, seven days, ten days, or on the eleventh day. Here’s a detailed look at the different days for Ganesh Visarjan and the auspicious timings, according to Drik Panchang.

Same-Day Visarjan

A few devotees opt to immerse the Ganesh idol on the same day as Ganesh Chaturthi, right after completing the puja rituals. Although this practice is rare, it symbolizes the immediate return of the deity after bestowing blessings.

One-and-a-Half-Day Visarjan

This tradition is more popular and involves immersing the idol on the day after Ganesh Chaturthi, typically in the afternoon. Known as the one-and-a-half-day visarjan, it allows devotees to complete puja rituals on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi and perform the immersion the next day.

One-And-A-Half-Day Visarjan Muhurat:

• Afternoon: 01:51 PM to 03:23 PM

• Evening: 06:26 PM to 10:51 PM

• Night: 01:48 AM to 03:16 AM (September 9)

• Early Morning: 04:45 AM to 06:13 AM (September 9)

Third-Day Ganesh Visarjan (September 8, 2024):

Many families opt for third-day visarjan to conclude their celebrations early. This tradition is often based on personal or regional preferences and is considered an environmentally conscious choice, as it reduces the duration of the idol’s presence.

Third-Day VisarjanMuhurat (September 9, 2024):

• Morning: 06:13 AM to 07:45 AM

• Afternoon: 01:51 PM to 06:26 PM

• Evening: 06:26 PM to 07:54 PM

• Night: 10:51 PM to 12:19 AM (September 10)

Fifth-Day Ganesh Visarjan

The fifth day offers a middle ground for those wishing to extend the celebrations but without stretching them to the full 11-day period. Families choosing this day often aim to balance honouring the deity and managing festival logistics.

Fifth-Day VisarjanMuhurat (September 11, 2024):

• Morning: 10:47 AM to 12:19 PM

• Afternoon: 03:22 PM to 06:25 PM

• Evening: 07:53 PM to 12:19 AM (September 12)

• Early Morning: 03:16 AM to 04:44 AM (September 12)

Seventh-Day Ganesh Visarjan

For those who want to celebrate longer but not until the final day, the seventh-day Visarjan provides a convenient balance. It extends the festivities but remains manageable in terms of time and effort.

Seventh-Day VisarjanMuhurat (September 13, 2024):

• Morning: 06:12 AM to 10:47 AM

• Afternoon: 12:18 PM to 01:49 PM

• Evening: 04:52 PM to 06:23 PM

• Night: 09:21 PM to 10:49 PM

• Night: 12:18 AM to 04:44 AM (September 14)

Significance of Anant Chaturdashi

The most auspicious day for Ganesh Visarjan is Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on the 11th day of the festival. This day is also significant for worshipping Lord Vishnu in his Anant form. Devotees observe fasting and perform rituals to seek the Lord’s protection and blessings. Anant Chaturdashi is marked by vibrant processions and the immersion of Ganesh idols in water bodies.

Anant Chaturdashi VisarjanMuhurat (Tuesday, September 17, 2024):

• Morning: 09:14 AM to 01:48 PM

• Afternoon: 03:19 PM to 04:50 PM

• Evening: 07:50 PM to 09:19 PM

• Night: 10:48 PM to 03:14 AM (September 18)

Chaturdashi Tithi:

• Begins: 03:10 PM on September 16, 2024

• Ends: 11:44 AM on September 17, 2024

The varied timings for Ganesh Visarjan are based on personal preferences, regional customs, and the availability of time. Devotees select a day that aligns with their beliefs and schedules while keeping in mind the auspicious timings for the ritual.

