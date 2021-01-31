Grand launch of Matis interiors store

The Matis interiors store was launched by the Finance minister of Telangana Harish Rao and actor Jayath Reddy at jubilee hills

Matis is a store with endless possibilities for your interiors. In matis they have used reliance industries limited product relwood and duponts corian. It is India first conceptual store.

Relwood a reliance industries product had made its entry in India in year 2017 the product has endless possibilities like we can twist turn and get back to its same shape again. Matis is India's first store who has displayed all the possibilities with the product.

Corian is DuPont's product it has similar properties like relwood corian is a very old product and used for interiors and exteriors we can make façade, partitions, bathrooms, vanity, kitchens, wardrobes and many more things DuPont's corian being old product in the market no one have displayed its product across for this also matis is one of its kind in India.