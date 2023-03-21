Gudi Padwa 2023 : Best Wishes, Messages and Quotes to share it with Near & Dear

Gudi Padwa, is also known as Samvatsar Padvo, it falls on 22nd March this year. This festival is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar, which is also marked as the Hindu New Year. Chaitra Navratri begins and is observed by the people of Maharastra and Konkan region



Gudi Padwa 2023 : Wishes, Messages & Quotes to share

1. This Gudi Padwa, let the Gods bestow health, luck, happiness, and prosperity on you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

2. Gudi Padwa is the beginning of the New Year! I hope the new year has all the colours of happiness and laughter for you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

3. Here's hoping this festival of beauty brings your way bright sparkles of contentment that stay with you through the days ahead. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa.

4. On this special occasion, let us resolve to spread love and happiness all around us. Happy Gudi Padwa.

5. May this Gudi Padwa bless you and your family with health, wealth, and success and lead you to the path of peace and blissful happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa.

6. Guddi Padwa is finally here! An important day for you and me. I pray for your goodwill and health. May you be blessed till eternity.

7. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa filled with lots of happiness and good fortune.

8. May this Gudi Padwa be a new beginning for you and bring success and happiness in your life.

9. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha shower upon you and your family on this Gudi Padwa.

10. May the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you new opportunities and new beginnings in your life.

11. May this Gudi Padwa fill your heart with joy, your home with happiness, and your life with prosperity.

12. Wishing you a blessed Gudi Padwa filled with love, peace, and harmony.

13. May the Gudi Padwa festival bring you and your loved ones closer and create wonderful memories.

14. On this Gudi Padwa, may you be blessed with good health, wealth, and happiness.

15. May the joyous festival of Gudi Padwa fill your life with positivity, love, and happiness.

16. May the Gudi Padwa festival bring new hope, new dreams, and new aspirations in your life.

17. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Gudi Padwa filled with blessings and prosperity.

18. May the divine grace of Lord Brahma bless you with wisdom, knowledge, and success on this Gudi Padwa.

19. May the beautiful Gudi bring you good luck, success, and happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa!

20. May the sweetness of the jaggery and the bitterness of the neem bring balance and harmony in your life on this Gudi Padwa.

21. May this Gudi Padwa be a new beginning of peace, love, and prosperity in your life.

22. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a joyous occasion for you and your loved ones.

23. May the divine blessings of Lord Vishnu be with you and your family on this Gudi Padwa.

24. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa filled with love, laughter, and lots of sweets.

25. May this Gudi Padwa bring new opportunities, new hopes, and new dreams in your life.

26. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time of celebration, love, and togetherness for you and your family.

27. May the warmth of the sun and the sweetness of the jaggery fill your life with happiness on this Gudi Padwa.

28. May the Gudi Padwa festival bring you success, prosperity, and good health.

29. May this Gudi Padwa be a new beginning of happiness, peace, and love in your life.

30. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa filled with joy, laughter, and lots of blessings.

31. May the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you and your family closer and create beautiful memories.

32. May the divine grace of Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh shower upon you on this Gudi Padwa.

33. May this Gudi Padwa bring new opportunities and new beginnings in your life.

34. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Gudi Padwa filled with love, peace, and prosperity.

35. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to reflect on the past and embrace the future with hope and positivity.

36. May this Gudi Padwa be a new chapter in your life filled with success, happiness, and prosperity.

37. May the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you and your family good health, wealth, and happiness.

38. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to celebrate the beauty of life and the joy of togetherness.

39. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa filled with blessings, love, and lots of happiness.

40. May the new year bring you new opportunities, new challenges, and new successes. Happy Gudi Padwa!

41. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to cherish the memories of the past and create new memories for the future.

42. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi bring wealth, success, and happiness in your life on this Gudi Padwa.

43. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Gudi Padwa filled with joy, peace, and prosperity.

44. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to embrace new beginnings and leave the past behind.

45. May this Gudi Padwa bring you and your family closer and create a strong bond of love and togetherness.

46. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to appreciate the beauty of life and the blessings of the universe.

47. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa filled with love, laughter, and lots of sweets.

48. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to celebrate the victory of good over evil and the triumph of truth over falsehood.

49. May this Gudi Padwa be a new beginning of hope, faith, and positivity in your life.

50. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to cherish the moments of happiness and overcome the challenges of life.

51. May the blessings of Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh be with you and your family on this Gudi Padwa.

52. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Gudi Padwa filled with joy, peace, and prosperity.

53. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to spread love, kindness, and compassion to those around you.

54. May this Gudi Padwa bring you new opportunities, new challenges, and new successes in your life.

55. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to embrace the diversity of our culture and the unity of our nation.

56. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa filled with blessings, love, and lots of happiness.

57. May the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you and your family good health, wealth, and happiness.

58. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to remember the sacrifices of our ancestors and to honor their legacy.

59. May this Gudi Padwa bring you and your family closer and create a stronger bond of love and togetherness.

60. May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi shower upon you and your family on this auspicious occasion.

61. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa filled with peace, joy, and prosperity.

62. May the new year bring you new opportunities to grow, learn, and achieve your goals. Happy Gudi Padwa!

63. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to celebrate the beauty of our traditions and the richness of our culture.

64. May this Gudi Padwa be a new beginning of positivity, optimism, and hope in your life.

65. May the blessings of Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh bring you and your family peace, happiness, and success on this Gudi Padwa.

66. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Gudi Padwa filled with love, laughter, and lots of sweets.

67. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to appreciate the small moments of joy and the blessings of life.

68. May this Gudi Padwa bring you and your family closer to each other and to the divine power above.

69. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to remember the teachings of our ancestors and to pass them on to the next generation.

70. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa filled with good health, wealth, and happiness.

71. May the new year bring you new opportunities to create, innovate, and make a positive difference in the world. Happy Gudi Padwa!

72. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to renew your faith in yourself and in the universe.

73. May this Gudi Padwa be a new chapter in your life filled with blessings, prosperity, and success.

74. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi guide you towards a bright and prosperous future on this Gudi Padwa.

75. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Gudi Padwa filled with love, peace, and joy.

76. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to celebrate the beauty of nature and the harmony of all living beings.

77. May this Gudi Padwa be a new beginning of strength, courage, and determination in your life.

78. May the divine grace of Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh protect you and your family from all harm and evil on this Gudi Padwa.

79. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa filled with happiness, laughter, and prosperity.

80. May the new year bring you new opportunities to learn, grow, and evolve as a person. Happy Gudi Padwa!

81. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to appreciate the beauty of our traditions and the diversity of our culture.

82. May this Gudi Padwa be a new beginning of kindness, compassion, and love in your life.

83. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi fill your life with abundance, success, and happiness on this Gudi Padwa.

84. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Gudi Padwa filled with blessings, peace, and joy.

85. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to connect with your inner self and to seek guidance from the divine power above.

86. May this Gudi Padwa be a new chapter in your life filled with love, positivity, and hope.

87. May the divine blessings of Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh bring you and your family happiness, success, and prosperity on this Gudi Padwa.

88. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa filled with good health, wealth, and abundance.

89. May the new year bring you new opportunities to explore, discover, and experience the wonders of life. Happy Gudi Padwa!

90. May the Gudi Padwa festival be a time to appreciate the simple pleasures of life and to be grateful for all that we have.

91. May this Gudi Padwa be a new beginning of harmony, balance, and peace in your life.

92. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi guide you towards your goals and dreams on this auspicious occasion.

93. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Gudi Padwa filled with love, happiness, and blessings. May this year be the best one yet!

During Gudi Padwa, Diyas are lit, to symbolize the victory of light over darkness. They are placed at the entrance of the house and in temples to add warm water as well as inviting glow to the festivities.

Gudi Padwa is festival of joy, happiness and new beginning. It is a time to celebrate the beauty of life and welcome the new opportunities as well as success. Whether you are celebrating the above festival with your family or friends or sending wishes to loved one, you need to make sure to spread the spirt of Gudi Padwa with both warmth and love.