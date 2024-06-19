Guru Hargobind Sahib Birth Anniversary 2024: Key Facts About the Sixth Sikh Guru

Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth Guru of Sikhism, was born on June 19, 1595, to Mata Ganga and Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru. Recognized for his role in militarizing the Sikh community, Guru Hargobind responded to the persecution by Mughal rulers by emphasizing the importance of a martial mindset among his followers.

Early Life and Ascension to Guruship

Born in the Wadali area of Amritsar, Guru Hargobind became the sixth Guru of the Sikhs at the age of 11, following the martyrdom of his father, Guru Arjan Dev, under the orders of Mughal ruler Jehangir. Guru Hargobind was a skilled swordsman, horse rider, and wrestler, which contributed to his efforts in protecting and empowering the Sikh community.

The Miri-Piri Doctrine

Guru Hargobind is often depicted with two swords, symbolizing the "Miri-Piri" ideology. The sword "Miri" represented temporal power, while "Piri" signified spiritual authority, embodying the balance between spiritual and worldly responsibilities.

Formation of the Sikh Army

To resist Mughal oppression, Guru Hargobind formed an army known as the Sant Sipahi (Saint Soldiers). Under his leadership, the Sikhs fought several battles against the Mughal forces, particularly during the reign of Shah Jahan. These confrontations took place in areas such as Kartarpur and Amritsar, establishing the martial heritage of the Sikh warriors.

Promoting Sikhism and Imprisonment

In addition to his military efforts, Guru Hargobind actively spread Sikh teachings by dispatching his followers across India to propagate the teachings of Guru Nanak. His growing influence led to his imprisonment for twelve years by Emperor Jehangir due to his efforts to strengthen the Sikh military.

Establishment of the Akal Takht

Guru Hargobind founded the Akal Takht, one of the five Takhts (seats of power) in Sikhism, which serves as a central place of authority and justice for the Sikhs. His tenure as Guru, lasting 37 years, 9 months, and 3 days, is the longest of any of the ten Sikh Gurus.

Battles Against Mughal Forces

Guru Hargobind's army successfully defended against Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's forces in four major battles, demonstrating his strategic acumen and the resilience of his followers.

Construction of Lohgarh Fortress

In the 1620s, Guru Hargobind began the construction of the Lohgarh fortress near Amritsar, a project that was completed in 1710. This fortress served as a defensive stronghold for the Sikh community.

Legacy and Succession

Guru Hargobind passed away on March 3, 1644, in Kiratpur, located in present-day Punjab. Before his death, he appointed his grandson, Guru Har Rai, as his successor, ensuring the continuity of his spiritual and temporal legacy as the seventh Guru of Sikhism.

By understanding the life and contributions of Guru Hargobind Sahib, one can appreciate his pivotal role in shaping Sikh history and identity.