Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Date, history, rituals and meaning of Guru Purab

The auspicious festival of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Jayanti, is just around the corner. It is one of the most important days in Sikhism and marks the birth anniversary of the first of the ten Sikh gurus and founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The occasion is marked by fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism. The day not only honors the teachings and wisdom of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, but also promotes unity, equality and selfless service, embodying the basic principles of Sikh philosophy. From the date to the history, here you will find everything you need to know about this day.

When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023?

On the 15th lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik, or Kartik Poornima as it is known in the Gregorian calendar, people celebrate the festival. In the Hindu calendar this occurs in the month of November. This year, Sikhs across the world will celebrate the auspicious festival with utmost love and reverence on Monday, November 27. It will be celebrated as the 554th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious times to perform Guru Nanak Jayanti rituals are as follows:

Purnima Tithi starts - 03:53 p.m. m. from November 26, 2023

Purnima Tithi ends - 02:45 pm from November 27, 2023

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History and Meaning

Religious sources claim that Talwandi Nankana Sahib is where Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469. His parents were Tripta devi and Kaluram Mehta ji Khatri, often referred to as Kaluran Chand Das Bedi. He married Sulakhani Devi, the daughter of Chando Rani and Mul Chand (also called Mula). His children are called Shri Chand ji and Lakhmi Chand ji. Shri Guru Nanak Dev settled near Kartarpur in his last hours, where he tended a farm before passing away. Guru Nanak Dev Ji is credited with bringing wisdom to humanity and laying the foundation of the Sikh religion. The celebration honours his life, achievements and legacy.

In the 15th century, Guru Nanak was recognized as the spiritual leader who established Sikhism. He began composing hymns for the Guru Granth Sahib and completed 974 of them. All of his teachings are collected in the sacred book known as Guru Granth Sahib, which is the main sacred religious text of Sikhism. The Guru Granth Sahib is recognized as the supreme, all-powerful and eternal Guru. The verses promote wealth, social justice and selfless service to humanity regardless of differences.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Rituals

Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Gurpurab, is marked by important rituals in Sikhism. Devotees participate in nagar kirtan processions, engage in continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib through the akhand path, and hold kirtan and katha sessions to sing hymns and discuss teachings. The community kitchen, Langar Seva, serves free meals to promote equality. Gurbani recitation, prayers and ardas express gratitude and seek well-being. Additionally, Kar Sewa involves voluntary community service, reflecting the core values of Sikhism and honoring the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.