Happy Navratri 2025: Wishes, Messages, Images, and Greetings to Share with Loved Ones

Shardiya Navratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, begins on Monday, September 22, 2025, and will conclude on October 2, 2025 with Durga Visarjan. Devotees worship Maa Durga’s nine divine forms, known as Navadurgas, during these nine sacred nights. The festival is marked with devotion, cultural festivities, garba nights, and prayers seeking blessings of health, happiness, and prosperity.

Heartfelt Navratri Wishes to Share

Wishing you a vibrant Navratri filled with devotion, positivity, and happiness. May Maa Durga bless you always. May these nine nights bring health, wealth, and joy to your life. Jai Maa Durga! Celebrate this Navratri with faith and love—may your heart shine with divine blessings. May Maa Durga’s grace guides you toward success, courage, and endless happiness. Let the festive spirit of Navratri brighten your life with joy, colours, and positivity.

Perfect Status Updates for WhatsApp & Facebook

"Wishing you nine days of joy, devotion, and prosperity—Happy Navratri!"

"Let Maa Durga’s energy light up your home and heart this festive season."

"Celebrate Navratri with garba, devotion, and divine blessings."

"On this holy occasion, may Goddess Durga remove all obstacles from your path."

"May this Navratri fill your life with laughter, colours, and success."

Greetings for Family and Friends

Wishing you and your family a blessed Navratri filled with love, togetherness, and divine strength.

May Maa Durga protect your loved ones and bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to your home.

Celebrate the triumph of good over evil with devotion and joy this Navratri.

May the nine forms of Goddess Durga empower you with courage, wisdom, and happiness.

Here’s to nine nights of festive cheer, dance, and devotion—Happy Navratri!

Symbolism of Navratri

Navratri celebrates the victory of good over evil, with each day dedicated to a unique form of Maa Durga. While Shardiya Navratri is widely observed across India, in West Bengal it coincides with Durga Puja, marked with grandeur, devotion, and cultural festivities.

This Navratri, spread joy by sharing festive wishes, colourful greetings, and divine blessings with your loved ones to keep the spirit of devotion alive.