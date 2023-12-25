Happy Tulsi Pujan Diwas 2023! Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Share on WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram

Tulsi Pujan Diwas, also recognised as Tulsi Jayanti, marks the reverential celebration of the sacred basil plant, Tulsi, in Hindu culture. This significant festival is observed on the 5th day of the Hindu month of Magh, typically falling in December or January. In the year 2023, Tulsi Pujan Diwas coincides with December 25, sharing the date with Christmas. Beyond the festive confluence, it serves as a moment to express gratitude for the numerous blessings bestowed upon us by the divine Tulsi.

10 WISHES, QUOTES AND MESSAGES TO SHARE

1. "On Tulsi Puja Diwas, may the divine presence of Goddess Tulsi fill your home with peace, love, and prosperity. Wishing you a blessed and joyous celebration!"

2. "May the sacred basil plant, Tulsi, bring harmony and positivity to your life on this auspicious day of Tulsi Puja. Happy festivities!"

3. "As we celebrate Tulsi Puja Diwas, may your heart be a garden of devotion, and your life be adorned with the blessings of Goddess Tulsi. Happy Tulsi Jayanti!"

4. "On this holy occasion of Tulsi Puja, may your prayers be answered, and your life be filled with the fragrance of divine blessings. Happy Tulsi Pujan Diwas!"

5. "Wishing you a spiritually uplifting Tulsi Puja Diwas! May the grace of Goddess Tulsi guide you towards a path of righteousness and virtue."

6. "May the auspicious occasion of Tulsi Puja bring prosperity, good health, and happiness to you and your family. Happy Tulsi Jayanti!"

7. "On Tulsi Puja Diwas, let the sacred energy of Tulsi cleanse your mind, body, and soul. Embrace the divine blessings with an open heart. Happy celebrations!"

8. "As we honour the divine Tulsi on this special day, may your life be filled with the purity and goodness that this sacred plant symbolizes. Happy Tulsi Pujan Diwas!"

9. "May the divine union of Tulsi and Lord Vishnu inspire love and harmony in your relationships. Wishing you a blessed Tulsi Puja Diwas filled with joy and togetherness."

10. "On this Tulsi Puja Diwas, may the divine light of Tulsi illuminate your life and dispel the darkness, bringing forth a journey of spiritual awakening. Happy celebrations!"

CELEBRATING TULSI PUJAN DIWAS: A GUIDE

Preparation:

1. Begin the Day Right: Rise early, cleanse yourself with a refreshing bath, and don clean attire.

2. Create a Sacred Space: Tend to the area housing your Tulsi plant, and optionally, embellish it with a rangoli for added aesthetics.

Gathering Puja Items:

1. Essentials: Collect water, optional milk, Gangajal (if available), fresh tulsi leaves, flowers, fruits, kumkum, turmeric, incense sticks, an earthen lamp (diya), and clarified butter (ghee).

Rituals:

1. Water Blessing: Pour water onto the Tulsi roots while reciting a mantra such as “Om Vishnupriya namah” or offering heartfelt prayers.

2. Milk Offering: Optionally, present raw milk to the Tulsi to ward off negativity.

3. Gangajal Blessing: If you have holy water from the Ganges, sprinkle it on the Tulsi after offering water.

4. Offerings: Place fresh tulsi leaves, flowers, and fruits near the plant.

5. Tilak Ceremony: Apply kumkum and turmeric paste to mark the Tulsi stem.

6. Illuminate the Space: Light incense sticks and a ghee-filled diya near the Tulsi plant.

7. Devotional Songs: Sing bhajans dedicated to Tulsi Mata or Lord Vishnu, or chant the Vishnu Sahasranama.

8. Circumambulation: Hold the diya and circulate it around the Tulsi while chanting “Om Tulsi Devi namah” or other mantras.

9. Prayers and Offerings: Fold your hands and earnestly pray for blessings of health, happiness, prosperity, and peace.

10. Seven Rounds: Walk around the Tulsi plant seven times, accompanied by mantras or prayers.

11. Sharing Blessings: Offer fruits or sweets to Tulsi Mata and distribute the rest as prasad to those present.

Benefits of Tulsi Plant: Tulsi, revered for its medicinal and spiritual properties, is believed to:

• Promote Good Health: Known for its health benefits, Tulsi is associated with longevity.

• Purify the Environment: Worshiping Tulsi is thought to cleanse the surroundings and dispel negativity.

• Attract Prosperity: The reverence of Tulsi is linked to the attraction of blessings and prosperity.

• Enhance Spirituality: Regular worship is believed to foster spiritual growth and deepen one's sense of devotion.