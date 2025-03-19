10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Severe Flu Complications Cause Loss of Leg and Foot Sensation

The ongoing flu season in the U.S. is proving to be one of the deadliest in over a decade, with more than 19,000 deaths, including 68 children. A particularly alarming trend is the rise in influenza-related brain complications, as seen in the tragic case of 10-year-old Minka Aisha Greene from Maryland, who died after suffering severe brain inflammation caused by the flu.

The Tragic Incident:

In late January, Minka, a healthy and active 10-year-old, began experiencing low energy and a lack of appetite, which led her mother, Kymesha Greene, to become concerned. Minka’s condition worsened, and her behavior changed dramatically. “She normally doesn’t get sick. This was like her first time getting sick,” Kymesha shared with DC News Now.

After visiting the emergency room, Minka was diagnosed with the flu and a urinary tract infection (UTI). She was sent home with ibuprofen, but her condition didn’t improve. Soon after, she began complaining of severe headaches and was brought back to the hospital, where she was treated with fluids and sent home again to rest.

The next morning, Minka's health deteriorated further. While in bed, she began vomiting, and when her mother heard her scream, Minka said she couldn’t feel her legs and feet. Alarmed, Kymesha rushed Minka to the hospital. On the way, Minka’s eyes rolled back, and her tongue began moving uncontrollably. Tragically, by the time they arrived at the hospital, Minka had stopped breathing. Despite life-saving efforts, her parents were informed that her brain showed no activity.

A Heartbreaking Goodbye:

"That was the last time I carried her, the last time I held her in my arms. I will cherish that for the rest of my life," said David Greene, Minka’s father. Minka passed away on February 10 at the hospital. Her mother, heartbroken, said they had to let their daughter go.

Cause of Death:

Minka’s death was caused by severe brain inflammation due to flu complications. The Greene family is now sharing their story to raise awareness among other parents about the importance of advocating for their children’s health, especially when they show signs of severe illness.

Flu-Related Brain Complications in Children:

Influenza-associated encephalopathy (IAE) or encephalitis are neurological syndromes that can severely affect children, leading to critical conditions. According to the Cleveland Clinic, encephalopathy can result in brain dysfunction, while encephalitis causes brain swelling. Symptoms of IAE include seizures, altered consciousness, hallucinations, and personality changes lasting longer than 24 hours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has noted a rise in such reports this flu season. Neurological complications affect one-fifth of hospitalized children with the flu. Influenza A is typically the more dangerous strain, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe.

Preventive Measures:

Vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to prevent the flu, and frequent handwashing can help reduce its spread. The Greene family urges parents to listen closely to their children’s symptoms and seek medical help if they show signs of severe illness.

This tragic story serves as a reminder of the potential severity of flu complications and the importance of early intervention.