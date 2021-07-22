All you need to know about the vaccination if you're pregnant

Recently, Covid vaccination drives have started for pregnant patient as well. While pregnant patients are not more prone to the Covid infection when compared to normal persons, it is a well-known that if pregnant woman catches the infection, her condition can deteriorate very fast. As there aren't many studies on the adverse effect of vaccines on pregnant women, one needs to be very careful.

Before taking the decision of taking the vaccine it is advisable that pregnant women should talk to their gynaecologist and take their opinion whether they should take their vaccine shot or not and if yes, then which vaccine. Make things clear with your doctor and then proceed on to book your slot.



Inform your gynaecologist you are going for the vaccination.



The day before vaccination keep yourself hydrated, get 8 hours sleep and have a light meal just before going for the vaccination.



Wear loose clothes especially on the arms so that vaccines can be given easily.



If you have any history of prior allergic reaction to any medication then make sure to tell the concerned authorities at the centre.



While at the centre follow all Covid protocols like wearing a double mask, don't touch the front part of the mask, don't touch surfaces, maintain social distance.



After taking the vaccine, wait for at least 30 minutes, because most of the adverse effects appear in the first 30 minutes.



After going home if you experience any symptoms like fever, body pains, headaches, joint pains then take paracetamol after informing your gynaecologist.



If you have a sore forearm then applying a heat pack will provide a lot of relief.



Continue your supplementation of iron, calcium along vitamin E and vitamin D to recovery faster.



Rest the entire day and keep yourself hydrated the day you get your vaccination.



If you are in your last trimester then take a note of fetal movements. If anytime you feel that fetal movements have decreased rush to the hospital immediately.



If mild symptoms don't subside or become worse immediately contact your gynaecologist



(Dr. Amodita Ahuja Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist and laparoscopic surgeon and infertility Specialist)

