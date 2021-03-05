Early Detection of Kidney Disease can Save your Life

In numerous cases, we find early signs of kidney disease is not diagnosed or detected very late. If one is able to detect kidney disease at an early stage, damage can be reduced.

The above disease causes are non-specific; hence its cause can be due to varying health related issues.

Even though Kidney may not be healthy, due to its high adaptability; it can carry out its function normally. This is major reason as to why kidney disease is detected very late and by then it is too late.

The only way to find out as to whether you have chronic kidney failure is, by taking appointment with the doctor and they will ask you to undergo few tests. These test results will help you know about your kidney's health.

Given below is the list of some early signs which can help you detect kidney disease sooner.

• Feeling weak, tired and finding difficulty in concentrating

When your kidneys do not function properly, toxins and impurities in the blood build up. This is one of the reasons; you will feel both weak and tired and also find difficulty in concentrating. Another complication of kidney failure is Anemia, it makes person feel weak and exhausted.

• Skin becomes dry and itchy

Individual's skin becomes both dry and itchy; this could be due to mineral and bone disorder that are usually accompanied by kidney disease. Their kidneys will not be able to balance minerals and nutrients in their body.

• Swollen feet and ankles

When kidney function is reduced, it contributes to sodium retention, this leads to swelling in the ankles and feet as well.

• Swelling or puffiness around the eyes

When your kidney starts leaking large amount of protein in urine rather than retaining it in the body, swelling or puffiness around the eyes occur. If you find your eyes are always swollen when you get up in the morning, take a note of it. This could be linked with heart and kidney disease.

Loss of appetite and sleeping problem

When your kidneys are not functioning properly, the toxins remain in the blood instead of coming out in the form of urine; due to this you may not have a good sleep. This might also result in loss of appetite.

Changes in urine output

If you notice you are urinating more than usual, this could be early symptom of kidney disease, which may be chronic. This could turn out to be true if your urine has blood. If excessive bubbles are present in urine, you may need to flush more than once to wash away them, this indicates that in your urine, protein is present. This could be an early sign of chronic kidney disease.

Cramps and muscle twitches

When your kidney function is not proper, it may cause electrolyte imbalance. Muscle cramping happens due to low calcium level and poorly controlled phosphorus.

Few other early symptoms include

 Nausea

 Headache

 Vomiting

 Weight loss

 Chest pain

 Ammonia breadth

 Stomach upset

Advantage of Early detection of Kidney Disease

If you are able to detect your kidney disease at an early stage, you may only require medication and regular tests in order to monitor your kidney disease. This would also help prevent your case becoming worse and save your life.

Treatment for Kidney disease

Few types of kidney diseases which are chronic, depending on the cause can be treated. One must remember kidney disease, cannot be totally cured but treatment can help them reduce complications, controlling signs and symptoms and slowing down the progression of the disease.

If your kidney disease is at stage 1

You must make some lifestyle changes these include, indulge yourself in regular exercise, maintain blood sugar level in control, quit smoking and follow a proper diet.

Proper diet for kidney disease

 Restrict intake of fluids

 Consume less protein, cholesterol rich foods and fat

 Limit salt, phosphorous, potassium and other electrolytes

One must follow your doctor's advice and prescriptions, while undertaking treatment. They may recommend few medicines which include extra calcium, angiotensin receptor blockers, vitamin D and angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors. When you detect kidney disease and start taking treatment immediately, it will help slow down the damage from getting worse even though the disease may not fully cured.

In numerous cases, it has been found that, those individuals who were able to make needed life style changes and taken the required treatment at right time their kidneys were healthy for a longer time, thus their lives got saved.