Esha Gupta Shares Some Amazing Yoga Poses To Get Relieved From Menstrual Cramps

Here is one more fitness freak on the line… She is none other than the beautiful Bollywood lady Esha Gupta!!!



We all know how this lass maintains her body and inspires her fans with her workout poses! This girl keeps on sharing her workout poses and videos making people stay healthy in this lockdown period too.

Yet again, this B-Town beauty has shared a few more yoga poses especially for all the girls. These yoga poses help the girls get relieved from the menstrual cramps… Have a look!

Esha is seen showing off simple yet effective yoga poses for all the girls who fight with the menstrual pain every month. Actually, yoga is always called as the natural treatment for these type of pains. Thus every girl can follow Esha and stay happy in those 5 days as well.



Esha is seen stretching her whole body in easy poses making the body stay toned and healthy. Many girls who are workout freaks as well, skip their exercises during those 5 days, but as Esha suggested on can go with the yoga poses and get relieved from the pain gradually.

Thank You Esha for sharing such amazing yoga poses!!!