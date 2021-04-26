Experts Suggest Double Mask, as it Helps Prevent Covid-19 Infection Effectively

Everyday numerous studies have been conducted to know varied methods, which will help protect ourselves from the deadly disease, Covid -19. WHO declared it as Pandemic on 11th March 2020. One must always wear mask to protect oneself and all the more important is to know how to make changes in the way you wear them, to make it more effective. One such way to make it effective is to wear double mask.

New studies have revealed that double mask provides nearing to 95% protection against the life threatening infectious disease such as Covid-19.

Facemask is considered as a significant tool, which helps us to fight this deadly disease.

As per the recommendation, US Center for Disease Control and Prevention,(CDC) one should use a surgical mask along with cloth mask.

When you wear a double mask, the chance of you getting infected is reduced. Double mask means a practice, wherein you wear two masks, so that you will be able to create a strong barrier against Covid-19.

Two significant points to remember

• One must make sure their mask fits snugly against their face. This is very important because if your mask is not fitted well, it may leak respiratory droplets in as well as out, thus making it very ineffective.

• A mask which consist layers does offer better protection and it will help create a strong barrier for respiratory droplets.

How to wear Double mask properly?

As per multiple studies conducted by USCDC, it has been found that double mask is very effective up to 95%, but it would be only effective, when it is worn properly.

• Use a surgical mask along with cloth mask(when cloth mask are paired with surgical mask, its effectiveness is drastically improved)

• First wear the surgical mask and on top of it wear a cloth mask

• CDC suggests that the cloth mask must push the edges of the surgical mask against your face. In simple words, the cloth mask must provide both tight as well as snug fit.

Knot the Ear loops of a 3-ply surgical mask

The 2nd method, here you must knot the ear loops of the 3-ply surgical mask.

Pick the mask having nose wire

Another significant aspect one must consider while choosing the face mask is, it must have nose wire.

When you buy good quality surgical masks, it is has got an embedded nose wire on one side. When wear this mask, you must push the nose wire, so that it helps close any gaps, which may exist.

There are few others mask, which come with metal wire, they provide even more snug fit.

What you must not do?

The US CDC states you must try to avoid these practice

• Combining two surgical masks as they are not designed to fit tightly

• You must never combine N95 mask with any other mask.

N95 already offers 95% effectiveness along with a snug fit, hence one should not combine these mask with any other mask.