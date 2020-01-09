For a flat stomach

A chip on the lip is a pound on the hip. This popular urban adage should be your go-to mantra to keep your hands and mind off any kind of junk food.

Abdominal fat is the hardest to eliminate and can be considered as the most stubborn part of the body to lose weight from.

The accumulation of extra fat around the midriff makes you more susceptible to diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and obesity. Psychologically too, a toned stomach and a fit body can add to your self-confidence greatly.

Accumulated fat also tends to get in the way of your regular activities, making it harder to bend down or squat to pick something off the floor.

Abdominal obesity is a real danger when the waist measures 35 inches or more for women and 40 inches for men.

In yoga, Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutations are a great way to start off your practise. This full body workout strengthens, tones and makes the body flexible.

You could start with five cycles a day and gradually build it up as your stamina increases. Combine a nutrition-filled diet along with holistic physical activity like Yoga.

These specific asanas are focussed on getting rid of fat around the waist as they require the engagement of core muscles.

Chaturanga dandasana

Formation of posture:

♦ Begin with plank posture

♦ As you exhale, lower your body down into half a push-up, such that the upper arms are parallel to the floor

♦ Your elbows must touch the sides of your ribs as you lower yourself to maintain a 90-degree angle in the crook of the elbows

♦ Your shoulders must be drawn in

♦ Your wrists and elbows must be perpendicular to the floor and your shoulders must be in line with your body

♦ Hold the asana for 10-15 seconds

Benefits

♦ Chaturanga strengthens and tones the wrists, arms, abdominal muscles, core and lower back

♦ Similar to a traditional push-up, it strengthens the muscles surrounding the spine, which helps to improve posture

♦ Mobilizes wrists and elbows

Naukasana

Formation of the posture

♦ Lie down on your back

♦ Lift up your upper and lower body to balance on your sitting bones.

♦ Your toes must be aligned with your eyes

♦ Keep your knees and back straight

♦ Keep your arms parallel to the ground and pointing forward

♦ Tighten your abdominal muscles

♦ Straighten your back

♦ Inhale and exhale normally

Benefits

♦ Strengthens lower back, stomach and leg muscles.

♦ Improves the functioning of the digestive system

♦ Tones the waist and promotes weight loss

♦ Removes gastro-intestinal discomfort

♦ Eliminates lethargy.

♦ Builds the abdominal muscles.

♦ Stimulates circulatory, nervous and hormonal systems

Santolanasana

Formation of the posture

♦ Lie on your stomach

♦ Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up

♦ Grip the floor with your toes

♦ Straighten the knees

♦ Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned

♦ Your wrists must be exactly below your shoulders with your arms straight

♦ Hold the final posture for a while

Benefits

♦ Strengthens thigh, arms and shoulders

♦ Makes spine and abdominal muscles robust

♦ Builds the core muscles

♦ Improves balance in the nervous system

♦ Stimulates the Manipura chakra

♦ Energizes the entire body and instils feeling of positivity

♦ Develops a sense of inner equilibrium and harmony

Chakrasana

Formation of the posture

♦ Lie down on your back

♦ Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor

♦ Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head

♦ Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch

♦ Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind

Benefits

♦ The chest expands and the lungs get more oxygen

♦ Reduces stress and tension in the body

♦ Eyesight becomes sharp

♦ This asana helps to strengthen the back and increases the elasticity of the spine

♦ It reduces the fat in abdominal area and tones the digestive and reproductive organs

♦ It strengthens the muscles of hands and the legs

♦ It stimulates the endocrine glands and maintains the body metabolism at optimal level

♦ It stimulates the processes of the liver, spleen and kidneys

♦ It enhances the purification and circulation of blood and gives peace and clarity of thoughts and removes tiredness

Brahmacharya asana

Formation of the posture

♦ Begin by sitting with your legs extended forward

♦ Place your palms on the floor next to your thighs

♦ Lean your torso forward and exhale completely

♦ Put pressure on your palms, engage your core, inhale and lift your legs off the ground

♦ Ensure that your knees are kept straight, and your toes point up♦



Hold the posture for a few seconds

Benefits

♦ Builds your arm and core muscle strength

♦ Opens up the hamstrings situated behind your knees

♦ Burns excess belly fat

♦ Strengthens thighs

The dangers and health risks posed by abdominal fat is prevalent even if you are of normal weight. If you carry extra fat around your bel ly, you are at a higher risk for obesity-related diseases including cancer. Add 20-30 minutes of exercise to your everyday routine for a hea lthier and happier you. Switch to a sensible diet plan, avoid sugar-laden drinks like sodas, and reduce your intake of white rice and white bread. Say no to packaged food products and get enough sleep. The most important thing however is to keep your body active and moving.

( The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author)