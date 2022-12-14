Guava, a nutritious fruit, offers numerous health benefits

Regularly consumption of Guava helps improve heart health. Studies have revealed that guava can help lower blood pressure as well as blood lipids, due to high potassium, soluble fiber and Vitamin C content.



Prevents diarrhea

As per studies, Guava leaf tea act as remedy or diarrhea. This tea has antibacterial properties, which help in treatment as well as prevention of Diarrhea, which has caused by microorganisms.

Controls diabetes

Guava also helps in controlling diabetes. This fruit has got a low gylcemic index, meaning it is digested and absorbed gradually, thus leading to gradual rise in the glucose level, which is really beneficial for the diabetic patients.

Prevent cancer

Guava consumption also is helpful in preventing cancer. In a recent study, various guava extracts, fractions and isolated phytochemical showed to exhibited antineoplastic effect.

Nutritive fruit

Guava is a nutritive fruit, it contains Vitamin C content four times that of oranges, the fruit has got comparatively high levels of iron, calcium, phosphorus, Vitamin A and B, tannis, phenols, flavonoids, carotenoids, lectins and other beneficial compounds.

Quantity recommended.

Guava should be had in moderation, guava has a significant amount of sugar as well as excessive consumption, which can lead to few health problems.