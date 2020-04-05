History Repeats: A Deadly Spanish Influenza Which shook the world in 1900s

Coronavirus… This navel virus is now shaking the world!!! We all are witnessing the state of USA, Italy and Iran countries and their sufferings from this pandemic. The positive cases in India are slowly increasing and are creating scary vibes among the people.

Well, in this global world, any virus can be treated with the right method of isolation and medication. China has overcome this disease in the same way. Now, the people in the USA and Italy are also strictly following these steps are trying to come out of this crisis.

Fighting with deadly viruses is not new to the world… Well, we Hans India have come up with the cover story of 'Spanish Flu' which made the world loose quarter of its population. It was in January, 1918, the world first experienced the virus symptoms and from then it got spread rapidly and made the people reach the death beds.

Spanish flu was most severe pandemics in those days and was first identified in the United Kingdom in the Spring season of 1918. This flu stood as one of the deadliest pandemics in the world and it took almost 2 years to make the things go normal. As the world was not developed in terms of medical equipment, it was very difficult for the doctors to cure the Spanish flu.





History Of This Disease



According to the sources, the over-crowded camp in the east UK and the hospital was filled with the causalities of the military. And it was also home to many pigs and poultry animals. Thus, from pigs, this virus got spread to humans. As the hospital was fully crowded, this virus immediately spread to many people leading to cross the country boundaries. It was said that 10,000 soldiers passed every day through that camp and this made people get trapped by this respiratory virus. In 1918, the great war in Europe was winding down the peace and after America joined this war against the Germans, the situation was out of control. This made the military causalities join the hospital in thousands. After the virus got spread, the death tolls increased making 675000 people die in the USA and 28% of its people fall sick with this disease. 1918 was an unforgettable year for the USA and after it, 2020 have shown them the prowess of Corona.

First doctors thought that it was a simple flu as it has the same cough and mild fever symptoms. But as the causalities and death tolls increased, the doctors confirmed it as a deadly virus naming it as 'Spanish Flu'. This disease lasted to December, 1920 and was recorded as one the deadliest virus experiences of the world.

Countries like France, UK, USA, Europe, etc., saw huge death tolls. According to sources, at least 500 million people were dead and this was one-third of the world's population during 1920. The disease was seen spread in 20-40-year-old persons, above 65 age group people and even in 5-year old kids.

The effect of this disease made life span in the USA decrease by 10 years and brought down the economy as well. This virus got spread to even countries like Asia, Africa, Brazil, South Pacific countries and made the whole world worry about the cure.

Well, hope Corona will not take that drastic step of killing millions of people… The Governments of various countries are taking enough steps to rule of this navel virus.

We just say stay home and stay safe!!!