HMPV Outbreak in India: Symptoms, Treatment, Health Insurance Coverage Explained
Discover the rise in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases across India, its symptoms, risks for vulnerable groups, and how it’s affecting public health.
India is seeing more cases of respiratory illnesses caused by Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), with seven confirmed cases reported in states like Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. This increase follows an outbreak in China and has raised concerns, especially for vulnerable people such as children, the elderly, and those with weak immune systems, who are more at risk of severe illness.
What is HMPV?
Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that was discovered in 2001. It belongs to a group of viruses called the Pneumoviridae family. HMPV causes symptoms similar to the common cold, such as fever, cough, sore throat, and blocked nose. While most people recover without issues, some, particularly infants and people with existing health problems, may develop more serious complications like pneumonia.
Virologists note that HMPV has been present in India for over 20 years, contributing to around 3% of respiratory infections, with 10-12% of those affecting children. While severe outcomes are rare, early medical intervention remains critical.
Health Insurance Coverage for HMPV
Many health insurance policies cover HMPV-related medical costs under standard respiratory illness provisions. As noted by Suman Pal, Chief Claims Officer at Onsurity, comprehensive plans typically include:
- Hospitalization expenses
- Diagnostic tests (e.g., PCR or antigen testing)
- Outpatient consultations
- ICU admissions and oxygen therapy for severe cases
- Post-hospitalization recovery costs
It’s advisable for policyholders to verify the details of their coverage with their insurance providers.
Government’s Response
In response to the outbreak in China, India’s central government has urged states to heighten surveillance of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava emphasized public awareness initiatives that encourage preventive measures, such as:
- Regular handwashing with soap
- Avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands
- Maintaining distance from symptomatic individuals
- Covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing
Symptoms and Vulnerable Groups
HMPV generally causes mild, cold-like symptoms, such as:
- Sore throat
- Nasal congestion
- Cough
- Low-grade fever
However, more severe symptoms like wheezing, shortness of breath, and pneumonia can develop, particularly in:
- Older adults
- Infants
- People with compromised immune systems
In infants, symptoms may escalate, leading to rapid breathing, chest retractions, or cyanosis, which requires urgent medical attention.
Treatment for HMPV
At present, there is no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV. Mild cases are typically managed at home with rest and hydration, while severe cases may necessitate hospitalization. Treatment options include:
- Oxygen therapy to assist with breathing difficulties
- Intravenous fluids for hydration
- Corticosteroids to reduce inflammation