Lemon Ginger Water: Learn how to prepare it?

There are numerous ways to infuse the drinking water. You can also use frozen fruit, fresh fruit, fruit juice. The options are endless.



Lemon Ginger water is easy to make, all you need is 4 cups of boiling water. Add a sliced ginger and allow it to steep for about 20 minutes.

After steeping, you must strain out the slices of ginger and then discard them, you can either allow time for the water to cool incase if you are serving cold or one can pour immediately into water if serving hot.

Then simply add slices of fresh lemon to each glass and you can serve, one cans also add ice cubes if you choose to serve it cold.

You can also add honey to sweeten the water, you can also add fresh mint leaves for added flavor.

Why wait, start your day with a glass of lemon ginger water, this would leave you refreshed and ready to take on the world. So much better than those surgery energy drinks sold in the grocery store.