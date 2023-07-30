Mental health awareness: How to stop suicides

One young boy with a stylish haircut and comfortable dress came with his friend. He started talking to me with a great sigh of relief, revealing that he had lost his appetite for the past five months and could not sleep. He experiences unreasonable anger towards people around him and feels like life is meaningless. Getting out of bed seems pointless, and he spends his waking hours staring at things.

He has been hurting himself to cope, as evidenced by the scars of scratches on his wrists. He confesses that he wants to die and has been trying to end his life, but his friends always protect him. He pleads with me to help him understand why he should continue living. This is the agony of a 20-year-old boy.

Upon further inquiry about his home environment, friends, and childhood relationships, he shares that his home life is hell. His parents constantly fight, creating a tense and anxious atmosphere for the children. He wakes up daily with a sense of impending dread, and the thought of returning home after school or college fills him with reluctance. He prefers to stay away from home as much as possible.

He underwent a lot of verbal abuse physical abuse by both parents. We have assessed with our team he is in severe depression and having suicidal ideation. We started counselling sessions, and fortunately, his parents came for the sessions; with family support, he has become better and has a comfortable life; suicide is preventable if you take the right time to help the mental health professionals.

How to identify: if anyone has the below behaviours:

• Talking about dying or wanting to die.

• Talking about feeling empty, hopeless, or having no way out of problems.

• Mentioning strong feelings of guilt and shame.

• Talking about not having a reason to live or that others would be better off without them.

• Social withdrawal and isolation too much into mobile.

• Giving away personal items and wrapping up loose ends.

• Saying goodbye to friends and family.

Reasons for suicides:

The DSM-5 indicates that risk factors for Suicidal Behavior Disorder are mental illnesses such as

• Bipolar disorder,

• major depressive disorder,

• Constant bullying, verbal, and physical abuse, stress for a long time,

• anxiety disorders, panic disorder and

• PTSD, It has been found that there is an incredibly robust correlation between cyberbullying and suicidality

• Cyberbullying can be overwhelming.

• Several peers bullying a child or teen is difficult enough and causes emotional harm and psychological stress, which can have a long-term impact.

