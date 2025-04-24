Live
- Weather update: AP to receive rains for next three days
- Will pursue attackers to ends of the Earth: PM Modi's stern warning on terror
- Centre launches campaign to achieve 100 pc Measles-Rubella immunisation coverage
- Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel praises Lando Norris for speaking up on mental health
- Canadian Police release images of KDS gurdwara vandalism suspects
- Nestle India Q4 profit drops 5 pc amid high input costs, exports down by 8.6 pc
- ED raids FIITJEE coaching centres in Delhi-NCR over money laundering allegations
- Fawad Khan-starrer ‘Abir Gulaal’ will not be allowed to release in India: I&B Ministry sources
- 'We are shamelessly fighting over languages and borders,' says actor Shanthanu
- Isha Malviya wore lehenga weighing over 40 kilos for Marathi debut song ‘Shaky’
Nail Care Tips to Keep Your Nails Healthy and Beautiful This Summer
Keep your nails strong and shiny this summer with these five simple tips to protect them from heat, sun, and humidity
While we often prioritize skincare and haircare during the warmer months, our nails deserve just as much attention. The intense summer heat, humidity, and sun exposure can dry out nails, making them weak, brittle, and prone to damage. Proper nail care not only boosts your appearance but also ensures better hygiene and overall nail health.
1. Stay Hydrated Inside and Out
Just like your body, your nails need hydration to stay strong. Drink enough water daily and include water-rich fruits like watermelon, cucumbers, and strawberries in your diet. Don’t forget to apply a nourishing hand cream or cuticle oil regularly to lock in moisture and prevent dryness.
2. Limit Direct Sun Exposure
Excess sun exposure can harm your nails, leading to discoloration, dryness, or cracking. When heading outdoors for extended periods, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen on your hands and nails to shield them from harmful UV rays.
3. Trim and Maintain Short Nails
Though long nails can be stylish, they’re more susceptible to breaking during summer activities. Keeping your nails short and well-shaped not only reduces breakage but also promotes better hygiene and overall nail strength.
4. Exfoliate Your Nails and Cuticles
Nail exfoliation helps eliminate dead skin and promotes healthy nail growth. Use a gentle scrub or a soft brush to exfoliate the nail area and cuticles. This simple step boosts circulation and keeps the nail beds clean and smooth.
5. Let Your Nails Breathe
Frequent use of nail polish may weaken your nails over time. Allow them some polish-free days in between manicures to recover and regain strength. A break from polish reduces the risk of discoloration and breakage.
A little extra care during the summer can go a long way in maintaining healthy, strong, and beautiful nails. By hydrating, protecting from the sun, keeping them neat, exfoliating, and giving them polish breaks, you’ll ensure your nails are summer-ready—no matter the occasion.