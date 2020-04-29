Quarantine Workout: Full Body Yoga Workout By Malaika Arora

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora always stays fit and also goes with a healthy lifestyle in order to maintain a toned body. She is known for her peppy moves and awesome acting skills.

This Corona lockdown period has given her enough time to spend with her family… She is also known as a yoga freak!!! Yes! This Bollywood 'Munni' never ever misses her workout sessions and also inspires her fans with workout videos.

In this quarantine time too, she is showing off how to shape one's body with her latest yoga video… Have a look!

In this video, she showed us the full-body workout sharing the screen space with her bestie and partner in crime Jhanvi.



• The first pose is the yoga burp with 'Malasana'…

• The second is 'Vinyasa' which strengthens the arms…

• The third one consists of both 'Utkatasana' and 'Tadasana'… These both poses strengthen the lower body.

• Coming to the fourth one, it is 'Shalabhasana' which strengthens the back.

These four yoga poses will definitely tone the body and strengthen the bones and muscles making your pose with a healthy body.

Malaika also stated that one can follow this yoga routine daily and this will help the people to stay healthy… Thanks, Malaika, we hope all your fans get inspired with this workout and shape their bodies in this lockdown period.