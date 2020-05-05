Quarantine Workouts: Karanvir's Unique Way Of Workout Motivation

Karanvir Bohra… This man is standing out from rest of the small screen lads with his awesome way of workouts. He is not only keeping himself fit but also inspiring his fans to stay fit amidst the Corona lockdown period.



His way of exercising just makes us quit gyms… He always posts the videos of his workouts and makes the people know how to tone the body at home itself.

From the start of this quarantine time, this man is continuously posting his exercise videos and making many mimic him in losing those extra calories.

Today, he again treated his fans with another set of inspiring workouts… Have a look!





The first workout starts off from the sleep position to rising it to knee level with stretching the hands.



The second one goes with balancing with one leg and stretching hands and the other leg… This way one can control their balance and tone their stomach as well.

Coming to the third one, it is completely bending to either side of your body with the single leg stretching. This way one can tone their thighs and legs as well.

Finally, the fourth one is an easy yet effective way of burning calories. You need to sit on two legs and then rise your hands to the top and then again bring them down to the floor.

Wow… These workouts are simple and effective as well! One can happily do them at home and bring their body into a perfect shape within quarantine workout mode itself.