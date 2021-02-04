Rise in cancer screening in age group of 40 to 50 yrs

Visakhapatnam: From the existing 15 per cent, cancer screening has reached a 30 per cent rise among those aged between 40 and 50 years.



Ahead of World Cancer Day, oncologists say that there is a considerable shift among people, women in particular, preferring cancer screening which eventually aids in early treatment and improved chances of survival.

In recent times, they find more people coming forward to get cancer screening done. "Unlike earlier, there is an apparent change in the number of screenings preferred for cancer and many of them are getting diagnosed at an early stage. Eventually, it widens the scope for proper treatment and brighter chances of recovery," explains V Murali Krishna, surgical oncologist and managing director of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.

Besides, in times of the coronavirus pandemic, experts observe that there is a quantum jump in the number of CT scan registrations. "In the process, the malignant lumps are also being spotted, leading to early detection of cancer. During the pandemic, we have seen patients approaching us for lung tumour and breast cancer treatment. In the past 10 months, we would have done at least 10 breast cancer surgeries, treated eight to 10 lung and kidney cancers, among others. Most of them got their CT scanning done for other ailments prior to the cancer detection," shares Dr Murali Krishna.

Though oral cancer appears to be dominating, cervical and breast cancers among women, oral and lung cancers among men are common in rural region. Among the urban population, breast and cervical cancers top the charts.

According to international statistics, tobacco constitutes 30 per cent of most cancer-related deaths. The other risk factors include alcohol consumption and obesity. Along with increased awareness on early detection for effective cancer control mechanism, experts lay emphasis on avoiding tobacco in any form apart from alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy body mass index, including a balanced diet loaded with generous doses of fibre and antioxidants and leading a stress-free life add up to lessen the cancer burden.

Though awareness holds the key for early detection, collective effort to lead a healthy lifestyle will go a long way in putting up a fight to create a cancer-free world.