Simple Ways to Boost Fibre and Protein in Everyday Chapatis
Enhance your chapatis with protein and fibre using nutritious flours, lentils, veggies, and spices for better health and digestion.
Chapatis are a staple in many Indian homes, known for being comforting, satisfying, and a good source of complex carbohydrates. These whole wheat flatbreads support daily energy needs, aid in digestion, and help maintain steady blood sugar levels. When made with whole wheat flour, they also offer B vitamins, iron, and antioxidants. But with a few easy adjustments, chapatis can be transformed into even more nourishing meals.
Here are some simple yet effective ways to enrich your chapatis with additional protein and fibre.
1. Use Nutrient-Rich Flours
Swap regular wheat flour with healthier alternatives like ragi, jowar, or bajra. These traditional grains are packed with fibre, iron, and protein. Not only do they raise the nutritional profile, but they also bring a unique earthy flavour to your chapatis.
2. Add Legume-Based Flours
Incorporating flours like besan (gram flour) or moong dal flour can significantly boost the protein content. These lentil-based flours add a subtle richness and ensure your chapatis keep you full for longer, delivering sustained energy throughout the day.
3. Include Grated or Chopped Vegetables
Integrate vegetables such as carrots, spinach, or bottle gourd into your dough. These veggies increase the fibre and micronutrient levels without drastically changing the flavor. They also make the chapatis softer and more colorful, adding a nutritious punch to every bite.
4. Spice It Up
Enhance both the taste and health benefits of your chapatis by adding ajwain (carom seeds), cumin, or black pepper. For an added boost, mix in turmeric—a natural anti-inflammatory and immunity enhancer that also adds a vibrant golden hue.
5. Let the Dough Rest
After kneading the dough, allow it to rest for at least 20–30 minutes. This resting period softens the dough by relaxing the gluten, leading to chapatis that are fluffier, easier to digest, and more pleasant to eat.
By making a few simple changes—switching flours, adding legumes or veggies, seasoning with spices, and letting the dough rest—you can turn ordinary chapatis into a powerhouse of nutrition. These tweaks are easy to implement and can go a long way in improving overall health without sacrificing flavor or tradition.