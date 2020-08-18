SkinKraft launches India’s First Individualized Skincare Experiences for Men

Hyderabad: SkinKraft, India's first customizable personal care brand approved by Dermatologists, forays into Men's grooming market with customised men's range in India. With this new skincare launch, the company aims to meet the increasing demand for precise and effective skincare solutions in the men's grooming market in India.

SkinKraft's male grooming range has a customised skincare box which consists of a Facial Cleanser, Barrier Repair Moisturizer, and an Active each of which is customised for the individual's unique skin profile. The products are free of Parabens, SLS, SLES, and 24 other harmful chemicals which will make this range an ideal fit for any man based on his skin type.

Speaking on SkinKraft's entry into the male grooming market, Chaitanya Nallan, Co-Founder & CEO of SkinKraft said, "Premium quality skincare with respect to customised solutions is non-existent in India. We have noticed that a lot of men are trying, buying and using the products on a recurring basis without enough prior knowledge. A man's skin is different from a woman's in several aspects, for instance, men, in general, have higher oil production levels, have larger pores, etc. This is when we decided to invest hours of research and launch a specific range for men, to cater to their unique skin type and nature, different from that of a woman's."

Chaitanya further added, "SkinKraft's Men's Skincare range is a customised regimen that is based on the users' concerns. A Skin IDTM Quiz filled out by the user gives us all the relevant information, about their environment, lifestyle, geographic location, and skin characteristics, which help us create an accurate picture of what their concerns are and what are the best-suited ingredients for them. Hence, we believe that this range will be an optimal choice for any man looking for the best skin care solution in today's tech-forward world of hyper-personalisation."

According to a report released by Neilsen, 177 new brands in the male grooming segment variants were launched in April 18 to March 19. While they cater to men's requirements specifically, we believe that even with men, every skin requirement is unique. Based on their lifestyle, skin concerns and locational whereabouts, their needs change and this is where we saw an opportunity for SkinKraft to step in to make a difference.

SkinKraft, launched in 2018, is India's first skincare product to use customer data for a holistic skin assessment. Based on this assessment and dermatological research, SkinKraft provides its users with highly customised solutions that address their specific requirements, based on their Skin ID or type. The ingredients and formulations are clinically tested for safety and efficacy, designed to address daily damage and any other damage by chemical processes. SkinKraft products are free of toxic ingredients like parabens, SLS and SLES, and are cruelty-free.