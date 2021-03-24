TB is World’s Deadly Infectious Disease –Good News is, it is Curable 

In India, nearing to 2, 20, 000 die each year due to this deadly disease, it is a major health problem and it is a heavy burden on the Indian Economy. The Indian Government has spent nearing USD 1 billion between 2006 to 2014, in the mere span of 8 years.

Why World TB day is observed?

Every year, this day is observed to raise public awareness about this deadly disease and its devastating social, economic and health consequences. Varied steps are also undertaken to end this global epidemic.

What is the theme of World TB Day 2021?

The clock is ticking, this is the theme, it helps convey the message that, entire world is running out of time and there is greater need to join hands with Global leaders to end TB.

What Causes TB?

Mycobacterium Tuberculosis, bacteria causes TB. It spreads in the air and it is very contagious. Hence people who are in close contact with a person who is already infected are prone to higher risk of getting infected to this disease.

What are the types of Tuberculosis?

There are 2 types first one Latent TB, here no symptoms are visible and it is not contagious, but the risk is, infection can become alive and become active in later stages. The other one is, Active TB, this is contagious.

What are the symptoms of Tuberculosis?

Few popular symptoms include

• Individual suffering bad cough above 3 weeks

• Chest Pain

• Having sputum or blood in your cough

• Fever

• Loss of appetite

• Sweating at night

• Feeling of fatigue

How to prevent this deadly disease?

• BCG Vaccine for children, acts as a shield against TB

• Use both mask and a respirator near a TB patient

• Take steps to prevent latent TB patient developing into active TB

• Respiratory hygiene must be maintained

• TB education as well as awareness can reduce its spread

• TB patient must cover their mouth while coughing or sneezing

How TB is treated?

TB is curable if treated by using the right drug combination for period of minimum six months. After two or four weeks, you will start feeling good but you should complete the course of antibiotics, so that your condition does not worsen due to the above disease.

What is drug resistant TB?

Those individuals who fail to seek right treatment or if they do not follow the instructions advised by the doctor, then the TB bacteria would become stronger and its symptoms might reappear and this is referred as drug resistant TB.