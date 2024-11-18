US reports new E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots

Los Angeles: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday warned of a new E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots.

At least 39 people infected with the disease have been reported from 18 US states. Among them, 15 people have been hospitalised, and one person has died, according to the CDC, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Interviews with sick people and traceback findings show that organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms are making people sick, said the centre.

Grimmway Farms, which was located in California, has recalled multiple sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots on Saturday.

The CDC requested the public not to eat any recalled bagged organic carrots and to wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled organic carrots using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

E. coli are bacteria found in many places, like the intestines of people and animals. Most kinds of E. coli are harmless, but some can make people sick.

People infected with E. coli may experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhoea, and vomiting. Most people recover without treatment after five to seven days. Some people may develop serious kidney problems and would need to be hospitalised.